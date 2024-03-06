Home / Education / News / BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

BPSC has declared answer keys for Bihar Agriculture Department recruitment exams conducted from March 1 to 4. Applicants can download it from official website of the commission

BPSC BAO 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The answer key for the Block Agriculture Officer (BAO) 2024 has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Applicants who showed up for the test conducted between March 1 and 4, 2024 can view the provisional answer key on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. 
The provisional answer key has been announced for each of the subjects specifically; General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agronomy – I, Agronomy – II, Plant Protection – I, Agriculture Engineering – I, Agriculture Engineering – II and Plant Protection – II, on the official website of BPSC. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BPSC BAO 2024: Steps to check 
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press the ‘Provisional Answer Key’ tab, available for different positions under the Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar.
Step 3: Press the PDF containing the BPSC BAO answer key 2024 for General Hindi, Agriculture Engineering, General Knowledge, and other subjects.
Step 4: View and calculate your marks accurately.
Step 5: Applicants can also download the BPSC BAO PDF for later. 

BPSC BAO: Marking scheme 
Applicants must consider the marking scheme to work out the BPSC BAO scores. In the BPSC BAO written test, two marks are granted for each right answer, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. The selection cycle for the BPSC BAO test incorporates a written test and an interview.

BPSC BAO: Overview
BPSC represents the Bihar Public Service Commission. The BPSC held recruitment tests to fill opportunities in the state administration of Bihar. The BPSC State Service Exam or the Combined Competitive Test is the common entry point for around 20 services.

Also Read

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 soon at official website; details inside

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023: The result is expected to be announced soon

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in soon

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

Holistic Progress Card: How NCERT is planning to change student assessment

Karnataka govt revises 'BJP-era' textbooks for new academic year: 5 points

WB Police Recruitment 2024: Registration for 10,255 vacancies to open soon

UGC grants graded academic, administrative autonomy to 8 universities

State board plans open-book exam for classes 9 to 12 students in Maha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bihar Board resultBiharagriculture sector

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story