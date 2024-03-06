The answer key for the Block Agriculture Officer (BAO) 2024 has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Applicants who showed up for the test conducted between March 1 and 4, 2024 can view the provisional answer key on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The provisional answer key has been announced for each of the subjects specifically; General Hindi, General Knowledge, Agronomy – I, Agronomy – II, Plant Protection – I, Agriculture Engineering – I, Agriculture Engineering – II and Plant Protection – II, on the official website of BPSC.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BPSC BAO 2024: Steps to check Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, press the ‘Provisional Answer Key’ tab, available for different positions under the Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar. Step 3: Press the PDF containing the BPSC BAO answer key 2024 for General Hindi, Agriculture Engineering, General Knowledge, and other subjects. Step 4: View and calculate your marks accurately. Step 5: Applicants can also download the BPSC BAO PDF for later. BPSC BAO: Marking scheme Applicants must consider the marking scheme to work out the BPSC BAO scores. In the BPSC BAO written test, two marks are granted for each right answer, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. The selection cycle for the BPSC BAO test incorporates a written test and an interview.