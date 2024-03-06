WB Police Recruitment 2024: Registration for 10,255 vacancies to open soon

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced a recruitment notice for the post of Constable. The WB Police Constable recruitment 2024 notice was declared for an overall of 10,255 openings of which 7228 posts are for male and 3027 posts for female candidates.

Eligible applicants who fulfil the requirements set by the board can apply online for WBPRB recruitment 2024 through the official portal at prb.wb.gov.in.

The WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 application window will be accessible from March 7 to April 5, 2024. The WB Constable application form link shuts down at 11:59 pm on April 5, 2024. The Board will communicate the WB Police Constable Prelims test date and different details at the appropriate time, which is expected soon.

WB Police Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply Step 1: Open the official portal of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, find the Constable recruitment application form link Step 3: Press the link that will display the WB Police Constable registration form Step 4: Enter the application form with all details involving personal and academic Step 5: Submit the application fee Step 6: Upload the needed documents including photo and signature Step 7: Submit the WBPRB application form Step 8: Download and take a printout of application form for later. WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Applicants should have passed the Madhyamik or its equivalent examinations to register for the WB Police Constable positions. As far as age is concerned, it should be between 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2024. The maximum age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Applicants are advised to refer to the WBPRB Constable recruitment notice for additional details about the application correction window, test dates, selection procedure, region wise opening and other details. It is likewise encouraged to refer to the official portal of WBPRB for recent updates.