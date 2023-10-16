BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 soon at official website; details inside

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Marks and categories Applicants with general category should get 40% to qualify the Bihar TRE 2023. Applicants from backward classes should get 36.5% marks while those from SC and ST will need to score 34% marks to clear the assessment.
BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Insights The BPSC has conducted the TRE written exam on August 24, 25, and 26. The question paper had objective and multiple-choice type questions. BPSC chairman Atul Prasad had tweeted, “TRE results are now likely by mid-Oct. This slight delay is due to pending results of CTET etc, several instances of mistakes committed by candidates in their OMRs like wrong roll no, wrong series, wrong subject combinations and also due to wrong submission of certificate." He had also asked the applicants to have patience as the commission was preparing 1,634 merit lists.
SSC Stenographer Exam 2023 to be held on Oct 12 & 13
