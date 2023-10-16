BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 soon at official website; details inside

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 2023) final answer key on the official site at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission is likely going to announce the Bihar TRE 2023 result this week.

The candidates can calculate their marks utilizing the Bihar TRE 2023 final answer key and their responses, which were given by the commission with the provisional answer key. Applicants will be granted one mark for each right answer and there will be no negative marking.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Marks and categories Applicants with general category should get 40% to qualify the Bihar TRE 2023. Applicants from backward classes should get 36.5% marks while those from SC and ST will need to score 34% marks to clear the assessment.

As for the women and disabled (Divyang) applicants, they would need at least 32% marks to meet all requirements for the Bihar TRE 2023.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Insights



The BPSC has conducted the TRE written exam on August 24, 25, and 26. The question paper had objective and multiple-choice type questions. BPSC chairman Atul Prasad had tweeted, "TRE results are now likely by mid-Oct. This slight delay is due to pending results of CTET etc, several instances of mistakes committed by candidates in their OMRs like wrong roll no, wrong series, wrong subject combinations and also due to wrong submission of certificate." He had also asked the applicants to have patience as the commission was preparing 1,634 merit lists.

BPSC TRE Result 2023: How to Check? To view the BPSC School Teacher Result 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in, candidates can check the steps below: • Go to the official website and let the homepage to load. • Press the BPSC TRE Result 2023 link and proceed. • Login utilising your Application Number and Password to check your marks on the following page. • View your marks and then download the scorecard from the portal. • Contrast your marks with the cut-off to determine your qualifying status. BPSC TRE 2023: Overview Teacher Recruitment Exam from 24 to 27 August 2023 was conducted by the BPSC in offline mode against an overall number of 1,70,461 positions, which included 79,943 vacancies for PRT, 32,916 for TGT and 57,602 for PGT.

Cut off marks for the Teaching positions will be accessible on the result gazette once declared. Around 7.5 lakh applicants took part in the recruitment test conducted against the different positions of Teachers. The candidates must know that the cut off marks will be different for each position. Also, the genuine cut-off for every class will be accessible on the last page of the result document.