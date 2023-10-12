SSC Stenographer Exam 2023 to be held on Oct 12 & 13, all details inside

The SSC Stenographer admit card 2023 for the Grade C and D tests has been made available on SSC's regional sites. Applicants can download their admit cards utilizing their roll number and password. The SSC Stenographer test 2023 will be held on October 12 and 13 to fill 1207 Grade C and D openings.

The SSC Stenographer Test is a recruitment test held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to recruit stenographers for different government departments and ministries in India. The SSC stenographer test will be held in two phases: Computer Based Test (CBT) and Skill Test.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023: Steps to check

• Visit the official Staff Selection Commission (SSC) portal.

• Press the “Admit Card” link, on the website’s homepage.

• Press the link for “SSC Stenographer Group C & D Admit Card 2023”

• Pick your location and press the “Submit” tab

• Fill your registration number and password, then press the “Login” tab.

• Your SSC Stenographer admit card 2023 will showcase on the screen.

SSC Stenographer Application: Process SSC Stenographer application form 2023 was accessible on the web and the fee can be paid online only. SSC Stenographer application form can be filled in two sections: Part-I (One-Time Registration) and Part-II (Filling the application form).

The application fees of SSC Stenographer are Rs 100 for General and OBC applicants. SC, ST, women, and ESM applicants are excluded from fee payment.

SSC Stenographer: Admit Card SSC Stenographer admit card is delivered area wise for CBT and skill test. To download the SSC Stenographer admit card, applicants need to fill up the registration ID/roll number/applicant's name and date of birth. SSC Stenographer: Overview The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam is a national-level exam held by the Staff Choice Commission (SSC). Applicants are recruited for Grade C (Group B, Non-Gazetted) and Grade D (Group C) posts for different ministries/departments/organisations of the Indian government. The authority notification was published on August 2, 2023, and the application submission completed on August 23, 2023.

Applicants who applied for the SSC Stenographer recruitment must realise that the SSC Steno test will be held on October 12 and 13, 2023. The SSC Steno admit card was made available on October 4, 2023. All registered applicants should carry their exam hall tickets while leaving for the exam hall ticket, or they won't be given an entry.