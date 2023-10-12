GATE 2024 registration deadline extended, apply without late fee

GATE 2024 registration: Fees • The application fee for female/SC/ST/PwD applicants (per test paper) is Rs 900 and Rs 1800/ - including foreign nationals. • After October 12, the registration charge is Rs 1400 for female/SC/ST/PwD category applicants. • Rs 2300/ - for other categories.
GATE 2024 registration: Steps to apply • Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. • Navigate to the home page and press the registration link available. • Fill up all the registration details and click on submit. • Once done, enter the application form and pay the fee. • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for later.
GATE 2024: Essentials • IISc Bangalore published the GATE 2024 information brochure on August 26. • The registration date was revised. • The test papers are expanded from 29 to 30. Data Science and AI paper has been added this year.
