GATE 2024 registration deadline extended, apply without late fee

IISc Bangalore extended the last date for the submission of the GATE 2024 application form, without a late fee, till October 12. Applicants can fill and submit the form in the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. However, if a candidate is unable to submit the form due to any reason, they can still submit the form until October 20, but with a late fee. The GATE registration link is now available at goaps.iisc.ac.in.



Applicants should fulfil the eligibility criteria prior to applying for the GATE test. Meanwhile, the authority has initiated the application scrutiny. Applicants can view the GATE 2024 test date online.



The officials will hold the entrance test on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, for 30 papers for admission to the MTech program by the IITs. Applicants can make modifications on the application form from November 7 to November 11, 2023.

GATE 2024 registration: Fees • The application fee for female/SC/ST/PwD applicants (per test paper) is Rs 900 and Rs 1800/ - including foreign nationals. • After October 12, the registration charge is Rs 1400 for female/SC/ST/PwD category applicants.



GATE 2024 registration: Steps to apply • Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. • Navigate to the home page and press the registration link available. • Fill up all the registration details and click on submit. • Once done, enter the application form and pay the fee. • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for later. GATE 2024: Essentials • IISc Bangalore published the GATE 2024 information brochure on August 26. • The registration date was revised. • The test papers are expanded from 29 to 30. Data Science and AI paper has been added this year.

• The test fee 2024 is expanded to Rs 1800, compared to Rs 1700 before.

• IISc Bangalore has activated the GATE 2024 site.

• The tentative application form 2024 date is August 30.

• The total number of GATE papers has now risen to 30.





GATE 2024: Eligibility The eligibility criteria of GATE 2024 consists of education qualification, age, and more. Applicants who meet the GATE exam eligibility criteria can take this test.



• Applicants who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or have previously completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/Commerce/ Arts/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science is qualified for this test.



• Applicants who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries except India should be present in the 3rd or higher years or finished their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture/Science/ Arts/ Commerce.

What is GATE? The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE entrance test is held for admission to the M.E/M.Tech programs at IITs and the different institutes that acknowledge the GATE score. Also, GATE qualified applicants are qualified for admission to Master's programmes presented at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Besides, the applicants with substantial GATE scores are employed by the PSUs.



The GATE is a PG level entrance test held together by the seven IITs, located at Mumbai, Delhi, Kharagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Kanpur, Roorkee & IISc Bengaluru on behalf of the NCB, Ministry of Education (MoE), GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Government of India.