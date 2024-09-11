BSEB Exam 2025: Registration started for class 10, 12, view details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the registration process for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Inter) examinations for the academic year 2025 will open today, September 11, 2024. On its official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com, the Bihar Board (BSEB) has made the application process easier by providing applicants with two different types of forms. Students can pick the proper form in light of their category. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp If applicants wish to take the class 10 board exam in 2025, they can apply online via the direct link on the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. To apply online, candidates will need an OTP or password and a User ID. Students from schools where acknowledgment has been revoked may ask the District Education Officer for help ending their paperwork.

BSEB Exam 2025: Important dates

The secondary annual test 2025 application form can be submitted online starting today, September 11. The last date of submission is September 27, 2024, as per the official website. Payment of the application fees is due by September 24, 2024.

BSEB Exam 2025: Fees

Fees can be submitted from September 11 to 24 for Class 10 and September 11 to 22 for Class 12. General category students for Class 10 should pay Rs. 1010, while reserved category students will pay Rs. 895. The fees for Class 12 is Rs.1400.

BSEB Examination: How to apply?

-Visit the secondary.biharboardonline.com to view the official BSEB website.

-Press the link for the secondary annual test 2025 on the homepage.

-The essential registration information must be entered on a new page that displays for candidates.

-Sign into the account.

-End the application and submit the application fee.

-To download the confirmation page, press the submit button.

-For future use, keep a physical copy of the same.

BSEB Examination: Helpline details

Students are suggested by the BSEB to guarantee that all the data given on the online application forms is authentic and to fill them out carefully. If students have any query or need any assistance, they can call 0612-2232074.