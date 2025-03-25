BSEB 12th results 2025 announced: The much-awaited Bihar Board Class 12th results 2025 have been declared. The candidates can check the results through the official website, interbiharboard.com.

Bihar’s Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, additional Chief Secretary for the Education Department in Bihar Dr S Siddharth, and Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Committee declared the result of Class 12 Bihar board in a press conference.

Bihar board 12th result 2025 link check online at interbiharboard.com. ALSO READ: Bihar Board 12th results 2025 to be released today at interbiharboard.com Over 12.9 lakh students were waiting for the results. Students can check the result of the Bihar Board Class 12 online using their login credentials such as roll code and roll number. Students have to go to their school to get the original BSEB mark sheets.Bihar board 12th result 2025 link check online at interbiharboard.com.

How to check Bihar Intermediate Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Bihar Inter Results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov or interbiharboard.com.

Check for the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 link on the home page.

Enter your login credentials - roll number, date of birth, etc.

Once you click on the submit button, Bihar Inter Result 2025 will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check BSEB Inter results 2025 if the official website crashes?

There are two other ways to check BSEB 12th results 2025 in case the website doesn’t work - through SMS and Digilocker

BSEB Inter Class 12 Results 2025: Scorecards through SMS

Open the messaging application.

Create a new message and type ‘BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER’

Send the message to 56263

Students will receive their Bihar Board Inter 12th results 2025 immediately on the same mobile number

Go through the results and take a BSEB Class 12th Inter results 2025 screenshot for future reference

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Scorecards using DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using existing credentials or sign up for a new account (if you don’t have one)

Check for the BSEB Inter Results section under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Enter the BSEB Inter Class 12th roll number, school number, and other required details

Thereafter, BSEB Inter Class 12th results will appear on your screen.

BSEB Inter Class 12 Bihar Board Results 2025 Toppers Science: Priya Jaiswal

Commerce: Raushani Kumari

BSEB class 12th: Pass percentage stream-wise Commerce stream: 94.77 per cent,

Science stream: 89.50 per cent

Arts streams: 82.75 per cent Arts: Ankita Kumari And Shakib Shah

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2025: Toppers list

Science toppers and marks

Rank 1: Priya Jaiswal – 484 marks (96.8%)

Rank 2: Akash Kumar – 480 marks (96%)

Rank 3: Ravi Kumar – 478 marks (95.6%)

Rank 4: Anupriya – 477 marks (95.4%)

Rank 4: Prashant Kumar – 477 marks (95.4%)

Rank 5: Atul Kumar Maurya – 476 marks (95.2%)

Rank 5: Ankit Kumar – 476 marks (95.2%)

Rank 5: Varsha Rani – 476 marks (95.2%)

Commerce toppers and marks Rank 1: Raushani Kumari – 475 marks (95%)

Rank 2: Antra Khushi – 473 marks (94.6%)

Rank 3: Shrishti Kumari – 471 marks (94.2%)

Rank 4: Nishant Raj – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 4: Nidhi Sharma – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 4: Aditi Sonkar – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 5: Anshu Kumari – 469 marks (93.8%)

Arts toppers and marks

Rank 1: Ankita Kumari – 473 marks (94.6%)

Rank 1: Shakib Shah – 473 marks (94.6%)

Rank 2: Anushka Kumari – 471 marks (94.2%)

Rank 3: Rokaiya Fatma – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 3: Arti Kumari – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 3: Saniya Kumari – 470 marks (94%)

Rank 4: Ankit Kumar – 469 marks (93.8%)

Rank 5: Anshu Rani – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Chandramani Lal – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Rishu Kumar – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Sanjana Kumari – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Tanu Kumari – 468 marks (93.6%)

Rank 5: Archana Mishra – 468 marks (93.6%)