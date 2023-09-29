BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 to be soon at panjiyakpredeled.in

The Rajasthan BSTC Result for 2023 will be declared soon. Students can get access from the site at panjiakpredeled.in. To check their outcomes, students are required to follow the given guidelines and utilize their login details.

There has been no official declaration in regards to the particular date of the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 release. Applicants who showed up for the Rajasthan BSTC Test on August 28, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, are encouraged to keep their admit cards for reference.

The predicted release for the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 is September 28, 2023, but officials are yet to confirm the similar.

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC results at panjiakpredeled.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the Rajasthan BSTC website, search for the "Result" or "Result 2023".

Step 3: Choose the examination year as "2023" or the relevant year for your exam in the result section.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and date of birth or other needed information.

Step 5: Press the "Submit" or "Check Result" button. Your Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 will display on the screen.

Step 6: Save the documentation for later.

BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023: Exam Details Approx 6 lakh students showed up for the Rajasthan BSTC Test 2023. When the outcome is declared, applicants can get the access on the official site at www.panjiyakpredeled.in. Applicants are encouraged to keep their admit cards handy ahead of the outcome.

After the outcomes are declared, authorities will give the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2023 timetable. Qualified students will be needed to fill their preferences of institutions and appropriately, allotment will be finished.

This is to be noticed that the admission will be finished based on counselling method only and no institute is permitted to provide an admission at their level.