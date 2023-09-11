BSTC Rajasthan result 2023 soon: Check marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will declare results of the state-level DElEd entrance test (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023) on its official site. Candidates will be able to view their results on panjiyakpredeled.in once they have been announced. They should keep a copy of the admit card because the information on it may be necessary to check marks online.

5,99,294 people in Rajasthan took the DElEd entrance test this year on August 28, from 2 to 5 pm, in 33 districts across the state, as stated by the primary and secondary education minister, BD Kalla. The minister shared the time and date of the results on social media.

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result 2023: Steps to check • Visit to the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in

• Now, search and open the result download link

• Login by filling in the requested information

• Submit it and save your e-marksheet cum result

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result: Exam pattern The entrance test was conducted on August 28 from 2 pm. The length of the test was three hours. According to the HT report, the exam had approximately 6 lakh applicants.

The test consists of a majority of multiple-choice questions. For a total of 600 marks, candidates were required to answer 200 questions in three hours.

Rajasthan BSTC 2021 paper's Section "D" is separated into three subsections (English, Sanskrit, Hindi). The English part of this will have to be completed by all candidates. However, candidates for the Diploma Sanskrit Course in Elementary Education must pass the Sanskrit portion. The candidates signing up for the Diploma General Course in Elementary Education should address the Hindi part.

Rajasthan DelEd: Overview The Diploma in Elementary Education, or D.El.Ed, admission test is administered by the Rajasthan Education Department. This course lasts two years and qualifies you to become a teacher. Thousands of people apply for this exam to get good marks.

In order to be eligible for the next stage, you must pass this exam with a score of at least 40%. To participate in the counselling, ensure that you download the Rajasthan BSTC Scorecard 2023 from the portal. The official website to check the updates connected with the Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2023 is panjiyakpredeled.in.