K'taka CET, NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 released

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA released the Karnataka CET , NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 4, 2023. The seat allotment result was announced for Round 2 counselling. After the result formal declaration, the same will be accessible on the official site at kea.kar.nic.in.

As indicated by the reports, the outcomes will be published after 6 pm today. The applicants who might get a medical seat in the second round won't be considered for engineering etc second round seat allotment despite the fact that they have entered the choices for engineering second round.

Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: Steps to check For the applicant's convenience, we have referenced the means through which you can take a look at the outcomes:

• Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

• On the home page, press the Karnataka CET, NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available

• Fill in the login details and Press on submit.

• Your result will be showcased on the screen.

• Press the result and download the page.





• Save a hard copy for later.

KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023: Additional Candidates who might get a dental seat in the second round should give up their dental seat before choosing a seat in engineering or another category. However, if they select the appropriate option for the engineering or other seat allotted in the second round, they would be eligible to participate in the medical mop-up provided. For additional details, applicants can take a look at the official website of KEA.

Applicants whose names will be there in the KCET seat allotment result are expected to report at the allotted institute alongside particular documents. If there are any errors in the counselling system, applicants can contact the authorities.

KCET 2023: Counselling





Also Read: Education ministry, Meta partner on digital skilling, entrepreneurship KCET 2023 counselling procedure has already begun on August 6 post release of the KCET 2023 result and cutoff marks. The counselling procedure is held by the Karnataka Assessment Authority (KEA) in online mode.

Given below are the steps involved in KCET 2023 counselling process:

• Online Registration- Applicants eligible for the KCET 2023 exam and have scored marks over the cutoff marks should enrol for the counselling procedure on the KEA's official website.

• Document Verification- After registration, applicants should go to the document verification procedure at the designated centres. Applicants should bring the original documents and their copies for confirmation.

• Option Entry- After record check, applicants should fill in their preferred selection of courses and institutions in the online option entry form, after document verification.

• Seat Allotment- In view of the applicant's KCET 2023 scores, the choices entered, and the accessibility of seats, the KEA will allot seats to the applicants.

• Allotted Institution- Applicants who are allotted seats should answer to the assigned institution within the predetermined time span and pay the admission fee for confirmation.