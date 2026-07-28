Can the Nilekani panel fix India's broken exam system with technology?

He suggested that some states, like Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have highly organised exam taking apparatus which can be put to use. All it will need is some kind of arrangement between the union ministry of education and the state machinery to solve the challenge of a clean examination.

For example, the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2023, prescribes stringent penalties, including 5-12 years imprisonment, and fines ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 10 crore for examiners, examinees, management, and institutions using corrupt and unfair means in public examinations conducted in the state. The Gujarat and Uttarakhand anti-cheating Acts also have stringent provisions for cheating. The Uttarakhand Act has a fixed 3-year prison sentence for examinees caught cheating or using unfair means (for the first offence). To make it stick, the Act does not distinguish between the different types of unfair means used, which means the onus on examinees are very high as he could serve a sentence disproportionate to the offence committed. Andhra Pradesh has a minimum imprisonment term of three years. However, all these states allow for a range with respect to the penalty, that is, the judge can decide on the imprisonment term - within the specified limits - depending on the manner of cheating and the implications of such cheating.