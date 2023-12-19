CAT 2023 Results: IIM Lucknow is expected to release results soon

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When and where to check the CAT result 2023? Candidates need to stay updated about the latest announcements as the CAT results may either be available in the last week of December or the first week of January on its official website, iimcat.ac.in.
ALSO READ: CLAT 2024: What are some alternative options to pursue a career in law?
How to check CAT result 2023? Here are the steps to check CAT result 2023:
- First, visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the CAT 2023 Result link and click on it.
- After clicking on it, a new page will appear on your screen.
- Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.
- After entering your details successfully, the result will appear on your screen.
- You can download the result or take a printout for future reference.
What are the details mentioned on CAT result 2023?
ALSO READ: CLAT 2024: What are some alternative options to pursue a career in law?
- First, visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the CAT 2023 Result link and click on it.
- After clicking on it, a new page will appear on your screen.
- Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.
- After entering your details successfully, the result will appear on your screen.
- You can download the result or take a printout for future reference.
What are the details mentioned on CAT result 2023?
- CAT 2023 registration number/user ID
- Candidate’s name
- Category
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Date and time of examination
- Candidate contact details and email ID
- CAT scaled score (overall)
- CAT score (section-wise)
- CAT percentile score (section-wise)
- CAT percentile score (overall)
- Scorecard validity