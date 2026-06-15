CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website

The Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is anticipated to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). While the board has not officially released the date, reports suggest that the results could be released in the month of June 2026.

Once the results are available, nearly 6.8 lakh students who took the improvement exam between May 15 and May 21, 2026, will be able to view their scores on the official websites.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to Download

· Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.nic.in.

· Press on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

· Fill in your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth. · Submit the details. · Your result will display on the screen. · Download and save the scorecard for later use. · Take a printout of the result for admission and counselling purposes. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard · Student's Name · Roll Number · Date of Birth

· Mother's Name · Father's Name · School Name · Subject Names · Subject Codes · Theory Marks · Practical/Internal Assessment Marks · Total Marks Obtained · Grades Secured · Qualifying Status (Pass/Not Pass) ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee rejects viral rank lists, finds no tampering · Overall Result Status. About the CBSE Class 10 second board exams 2026 The CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2026 has already been released in its initial phase. The overall pass rate for the first phase was 93.70%, which was marginally higher than the 93.66% achieved the previous year.

Once again, girls did better than boys, with a pass rate of 94.99% compared to 92.69% for the latter. 24,83,479 students enrolled for the first round of the Class 10 board exams, and 24,71,777 of them showed up, according to CBSE data. What to do after the CBSE Class 10 second board exam results 2026? The online digital scorecard will work as a temporary marksheet. While the original marksheets and certificates will be sent out later by their individual schools, students can utilize it for quick admission and counselling. It is recommended that students download the results and save many copies for further use.