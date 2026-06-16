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MP Board 10th second exam 2026 result to be out today on official website

The MP board will declare the Class 10th second board result today, on June 16, 2026, at 4 pm. On April 15, 2026, the Class 10 MP Board results for 2026 were released

MP Board 10th 2nd Exam 2026

MP Board 10th 2nd Exam 2026 updates on mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 3:28 PM IST

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MP Board Class 10th second exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10th second board result today, on June 16, 2026, at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the board's official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
 
The announcement comes two months after the MPBSE declared the regular Class 10 board examination results on April 15, 2026. The MPBSE High School (Class 10) examinations were conducted between February 13 and March 6, 2026. The online scorecard will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools later.
 

Official statement on MP Board Class 10th second exam 2026

The Board of Secondary Education headquarters in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, issued a press release about the result announcement. The public relations office released the notification, which was dated June 15, 2026. 
 
The notification contains no further details about the process for publishing the results. After the planned release, students who took the High School Second Examination can view their results. If the board issues more notices, it will likely do so through its official channels.

How to check and download MP Board HSC Results 2026?

·        Visit the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

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·        Press on the link for ‘MP Board HSC Exam Results 2026’ on the homepage.
 
·        Fill in the roll number and application number in the login window.
 
·        Click on the Submit button.
 
·        The MPBSE Class 10 result 2026 marksheet will display on the screen.
 
·        Download the result and take a printout for later use. 

Details mentioned on the MP Board 10th Result Marksheet

·        Student’s name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Application number
 
·        Father’s and mother’s names
 
·        School name
 
·        Subject-wise marks obtained
 
·        Total marks
 
·        Division/grade
 
·        Result status (Pass/Fail). 

About MP Board 10th Result 2026

With 378 students — 235 females and 143 boys — making the merit list, the MP Board Class 10 results showed excellent performance. With 499 marks, Panna resident Pratibha Singh Solanki topped the exam.  Government schools outscored private schools in terms of pass rates, while girls outperformed boys. Government schools had a pass percentage of 76.80%, while private schools had a pass rate of 68%. The overall pass rate was 73.42%.
 

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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