CBSE uses same OSM platform for Class 12 rechecks; results by end-June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to complete the re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer scripts by Thursday using the same on-screen marking (OSM) platform developed by Hyderabad-based Coempt Eduteck, even as it has shifted examination data and records away from the company’s infrastructure following concerns over data security and system management, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Re-evaluations are happening through the OSM system and should be completed by tomorrow (Thursday) at the latest,” said a senior official aware of the matter, adding that the OSM platform developed by Coempt continues to be used.

CBSE has transferred answer-sheet records and OSM data from Coempt’s infrastructure to systems under its own control to strengthen oversight of security and operational aspects of the re-evaluation process, officials said. “The system is now under the CBSE’s control with cybersecurity professionals and IIT officials overseeing it,” the senior official added. Once the re-evaluation exercise is completed, answer sheets will be verified and compiled for final result processing. The board, the sources said, is expected to declare results by the end of June. Emails sent to CBSE and the education ministry did not elicit a response until press time.

The exercise comes amid controversy over CBSE’s on-screen marking system after students and parents reported discrepancies in scanned answer scripts made available during the verification process. In complaints to CBSE and on social media, students alleged missing pages, incomplete answer sheets, improper scans, and handwritten responses that were partially visible or difficult to read. The complaints raised questions about whether scanning issues could have affected evaluation and re-evaluation. The scrutiny has also renewed attention on Coempt Eduteck, formerly known as Globarena Technologies, which has been associated with digital examination and assessment systems in Telangana and other states. Parts of its deployment history have previously drawn operational scrutiny.