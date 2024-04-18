Home / Education / News / CBSE Board 2024: 10th,12th Results to be declared soon on cbse.gov.in

Students who have taken the exams can view the CBSE Board Results 2024 on the official sites at cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in or through SMS or Digilocker, and UMANG application

CBSE
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to declare class 10 and 12 results in the 1st week of May 2024. Students who have shown up in the tests can look at the CBSE Board Results 2024 on the official sites at cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 
CBSE Class 10 exams 2024 were held from 15 February to 13 March 2024. The exams happened in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. According to the reports, over 39 lakh students have shown up for CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations this year.

CBSE Board 2024: Steps to check via official website

    • Go to the official website at cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in
    • On the homepage, press the CBSE 10th result 2024/CBSE 12th result 2024 link
    • Fill in the login details and send the details
    • CBSE Results 2024 marksheet will display on the screen
    • View and download the scorecard
    • Keep a hardcopy for future use. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Scores: How to view on DigiLocker?

    • Visit the official website of the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in
    • On the homepage, you will view a banner that says 'CBSE Result 2024 Class X and XII, Activate Your DigiLocker Account Now'
    • Press on the banner and you will be routed to a 'DigiLocker Account Confirmation Page'
    • If you have a DigiLocker account, fill in the details like Security PIN (provided by your school), OTP, mobile number, etc and hit the 'Account Confirmation' option. 
    • This way, you will be able to access the DigiLocker account and view your results.

CBSE 10th and 12th Class 2024: How to check results on UMANG App?

    • Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or go to the website i.e. umang.gov.in.
    • Build a new account, if not registered or login with the registered mobile number.
    • Visit the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024 segment.
    • Fill in the needed login details.
    • Now, hit the download option.
    • The CBSE Board Results will be displayed, and download the scorecards. 

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

