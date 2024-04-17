Home / Education / News / Vinay Patil, son of Maharashtra farmer, clears UPSC in his third attempt

Vinay Patil, son of Maharashtra farmer, clears UPSC in his third attempt

Vinay Patil is one of just five applicants from Maharashtra's Nashik region who have cleared the test

UPSC 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vinay Patil, the son of a farmer from Maharashtra’s Nashik region, has cleared the challenging UPSC civil services examination (CSE) in his third attempt. He is one of just five candidates from this region to have cleared the test. Patil secured 122nd rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2023. 
Results of the UPSC CSE 2023 were announced on April 16, with 1,016 applicants — 664 men and 352 women — clearing the examination. They will be sent by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment to different central services, similar to the coveted Indian Authoritative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

More about the UPSC 2024 toppers: Insights 

Of the top 25 civil services 2023 exam applicants, 10 are women and 15 men. Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow topped the examination with All India Rank 1. Srivastava had left his job at Goldman Sachs to study for the exam. He had cleared it in his second attempt in 2022 with AIR 236, but took the exam a third time since he had not made it to the IAS or the police service the previous time. This time, he topped the exam. 
The second rank was secured by Animesh Pradhan, 22, from Odisha, who cleared the civil services examination in his first attempt. Donuru Ananya Reddy, a graduate of Miranda House in Delhi, got the third position. 

UPSC 2024: Overview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 yesterday, April 16, 2024. Applicants need to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to view UPSC IAS results. The Commission has also published the positions, names and roll numbers of the qualified applicants. These applicants will be suggested for the All India Services and Central Civil Service. 
The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on May 28, followed by the UPSC Mains exams that was held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The people who cleared the Mains examination were chosen for the last personality test/interview round held phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.

Also Read

UPSC Prelims 2024: Last day to register today at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE 2022 reserve list out at upsc.gov.in; Reserve list released

UPSC CSE 2024: Registration for prelims exams started on upsc.gov.in

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

PKL 2024 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Haryana, crowned champions

NEET PG 2024: Registration process began on April 16, here's how to apply

DU doesn't require stringent measures like JNU to curb protests: VC Singh

WB NMMS 2023-24: Results for Class 8 declared through official website

Govt jobs alert: UPSC to Income Tax dept, here is the list of jobs to apply

UPSC to declare Civil Services Final results 2023 soon, here's how to check

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UPSCMaharashtracivil servants

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story