Vinay Patil, son of Maharashtra farmer, clears UPSC in his third attempt

Vinay Patil, the son of a farmer from Maharashtra’s Nashik region, has cleared the challenging UPSC civil services examination (CSE) in his third attempt. He is one of just five candidates from this region to have cleared the test. Patil secured 122nd rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2023.

Results of the UPSC CSE 2023 were announced on April 16, with 1,016 applicants — 664 men and 352 women — clearing the examination. They will be sent by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment to different central services, similar to the coveted Indian Authoritative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

More about the UPSC 2024 toppers: Insights

Of the top 25 civil services 2023 exam applicants, 10 are women and 15 men. Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow topped the examination with All India Rank 1. Srivastava had left his job at Goldman Sachs to study for the exam. He had cleared it in his second attempt in 2022 with AIR 236, but took the exam a third time since he had not made it to the IAS or the police service the previous time. This time, he topped the exam.

The second rank was secured by Animesh Pradhan, 22, from Odisha, who cleared the civil services examination in his first attempt. Donuru Ananya Reddy, a graduate of Miranda House in Delhi, got the third position.

UPSC 2024: Overview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 yesterday, April 16, 2024. Applicants need to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to view UPSC IAS results. The Commission has also published the positions, names and roll numbers of the qualified applicants. These applicants will be suggested for the All India Services and Central Civil Service.

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on May 28, followed by the UPSC Mains exams that was held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The people who cleared the Mains examination were chosen for the last personality test/interview round held phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.