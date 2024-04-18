The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the Class 10 results 2024 today, April 18. The results will be out around the afternoon.

The matric (class 10) result will be reported today at 2:30 pm by the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB), Mohali. The uncovering will start with a press conference hosted at the PSEB headquarters in Mohali. The board will hold a press conference to announce the results where details regarding percentages, toppers, and so on will be declared.

The class 10 board examinations 2024 were conducted from February 13 to March 5. More than 3 lakhs students are enthusiastically waiting for the results to come. Last year, the pass percentage remained at 97.56 percent.

Punjab Board 10th result 2024: Steps to check via official website

To view the Punjab Board 10th Results 2024 online, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Punjab board at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now visit the ‘Result’ tab on the home page

Step 3: Press on the link to ‘PSEB Class 10 Result 2023’

Step 4: Submit the needed credentials such as your roll number and others

Step 5: Once done you will be routed to the webpage having your Class 10 marks.

PSEB 10th result 2024: Steps to check via SMS

In case your official website is not working due to web traffic or any other reason; you can also check the results through SMS by:

• Type PB10roll number in the message tab

• Submit it to 5676750.

• You will receive the result via SMS shortly.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2024: Steps to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: If you have already have an account on the app, log in utilising your credentials

Step 3: Under the ‘education’ category, select PSEB

Step 4: Choose the Punjab Board 10th exam result category.

Step 5: Put in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will showcase on your screen.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2024: Post results

But, students may have the option to get to their scorecards tomorrow, April 19. Punjab board students who took the test can look at their results on the official site at pseb.ac.in.

If a student isn't happy with the marks gotten by them, they can apply to show up for the compartment test. This year the tests will be conducted between August 11 and September 4, 2024.