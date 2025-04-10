CBSE board exams 2025: Schools to make corrections in data by this date

The board has started the correction facility from April 9, and it will remain open until April 17.

CBSE has issued this notification after knowing that many schools have submitted candidates' incorrect information despite repeated instructions from the board. In many cases, schools reached out to CBSE seeking changes in students' details, resultantly, the board opened a formal correction window.

The board has also noted that no more correction requests will be accepted after this and the data finalised will be used in the mark statement to the candidates.

Corrections/updates permitted

CBSE has opened the correction window for only specified types of corrections, which include:

Interchange of mother’s and father’s names

Correction of photograph

Date of birth correction, subject to board rules and valid documentation

Update in the 'Single Child' status field

Correction of gender

The board has also clarified that only minor modifications are allowed in the particulars which involve only parental names.

No change in category allowed

There are certain categories that CBSE has not permitted as part of the correction process, like category change, i.e., from General to OBC.

CBSE has also urged school authorities to avoid last-minute requests and discrepancies. The current window is intended as a one-time provision addressing data errors affecting students' results and official documents.

The schools must ensure that the date of birth entered in the data is correct and is as per the School Record/ Admission and Withdrawal Register maintained by the school.

Processing Fee

To make a correction request, schools must pay a fee of Rs 1,000, which will be deposited at the respective regional CBSE offices.

CBSE emphasises all the institutes to submit accurate data and avoid discrepancies in results and certificates. All the schools are urged to verify all the details carefully before submission as this is a one-time opportunity.