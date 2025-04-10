The Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 exams admit cards will be released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala today, on April 10. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in, once they are made available.

The admission exams for KEAM 2025 are scheduled to take place in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on April 24 and 28. Candidates must bring their admit cards and a legitimate picture ID proof (such as a driver's license, passport, or Aadhaar) to the exam centre. Inside the venue, only transparent ballpoint pens will be accepted.

KEAM 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1. Go to the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2. Route to the KEAM 2025 'Candidate Portal'.

Step 3. Press on the admit card download link.

Step 4. Fill in your login credentials (application number and password).

Step 5. Verify and download the admit card.

KEAM 2025 Exams date and Time

Date / Day Reporting Time Exam Time Day 1 - 24-Apr-2025 13:00 2 PM to 5 PM Day 2 - 25-Apr-2025 13:00 2 PM to 5 PM Day 3 - 26-Apr-2025 13:00 2 PM to 5 PM Day 4 - 27-Apr-2025 13:00 2 PM to 5 PM Day 5 - 28-Apr-2025 13:00 2 PM to 5 PM

KEAM 2025 Admit Card: Important Instructions

• All information on the admit card, including name, photo, signature, exams centre, etc., must be double-checked by candidates.

• They should get in touch with CEE Kerala right away if there are any inconsistencies so that they can be fixed.

• To prevent last-minute problems, avoid all exam-day instructions listed on the admit card.

• Candidates are suggested to often go to the official CEE Kerala website for more updates.

• To download the KEAM admit card 2025, candidates must know the KEAM 2025 application number and Password.

KEAM 2025 admit card: Details Mentioned

• Applicant’s Name

• Application Number

• Date of Birth

• Gender

• Category

• State of Eligibility

• Candidate's Photograph & Signature

• KEAM Exams Centre and Centre Code

• KEAM Exams Date and Shift

• Roll Number

• Course Name

• Course appearing for - Engineering / Pharmacy.

KEAM exams 2025: Exam pattern

The engineering and pharmacy KEAM 2025 exams will consist of multiple-choice, objective-style questions. Each question will have 5 possible answers, and only 1 of those answers will be accurate or most suitable. The exams will be administered using computer-based testing, or CBT.

There will be 75 questions in the KEAM mathematics exams, 45 in physics, and 30 in chemistry for the engineering section. Candidates have 180 minutes to complete the paper. The KEAM paper for pharmacy will consist of 30 physics questions and 45 chemistry questions. You get 90 minutes to try the KEAM Pharmacy exams.

KEAM hall ticket 2025: Helpline contacts

Candidates should notify the CEE, Kerala admission authority right once if they see any error in their KEAM hall ticket using the contact information provided on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Help Line Numbers (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

• 0471-2332120

• 0471-2338487

• 0471-2525300.

KEAM 2025: Exams Centre

The KEAM 2025 hall ticket will provide candidates with information on the exams centre they have been assigned. No requests will be allowed once an exams centre has been assigned.

A number of locations in Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod), Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai will host the KEAM 2025 exams. Hyderabad and Bahrain exam location options were closed as not enough candidates applied for the exams centers.