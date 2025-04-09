Uttarakhand invites 63 vacancies for Group C positions, check details here

Applications are being accepted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for a number of Group C positions, such as Cashier Data Entry Operator, Record Keeper-cum-Store Keeper, Assistant Accountant, and Officer Assistant III (Accounts). The application window will be open until April from April 5.

Those who are qualified and interested can apply by going to the official website. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 63 positions in total. The commission has announced a correction window from 5 to 7 May 2025, giving applicants a chance to fix any errors in their applications before final submission. The official notification states that the written exam will take place on July 6, 2025.

UKSSSC group C posts 2025: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being held to fill positions in multiple departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The post-wise vacancy details are as follows:

• Assistant Accountant- 57

• Record Keeper-cum-Store Keeper- 01

• Officer Assistant III (Accounts)- 04

• Cashier Data Entry Operator- 01.

UKSSSC group C vacancies 2025: Eligibility criteria

• A bachelor's degree in commerce or BBA is required for the assistant accountant post; however, a master's degree in accounting is also acceptable.

• A Bachelor of Commerce degree is necessary for other positions, such as the Officer Assistant III (accounts).

• At least a 12th grade education from an recognised board is required for work as a cashier data entry operator and record keeper.

• With the exception of the Office Assistant position, which requires 6000 key depressions per hour, candidates must be proficient in Hindi typing and have a minimum typing speed of 4000 key depressions per hour.

• As of July 1, 2025, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 42; however, government regulations allow for age relaxations for restricted categories.

UKSSSC group C positions 2025: Selection process

A written exam, consisting of 100 marks and objective in nature, is one of the several steps in the recruitment process. Other steps include document verification, a typing test, a medical verification, and more. applicants from the General and OBC categories must receive at least 45% to be eligible for the written exam, while SC/ST applicants must receive at least 35%.

UKSSSC group C positions 2025: Salary details

Depending on the role, the monthly salary range for these Group C jobs is between Rs 21,700 and Rs 94,300. Applicants must submit an application fee, which is Rs 150 for SC/ST/EWS applicants and Rs 300 for General and OBC candidates. For comprehensive details and application procedures, interested individuals are urged to consult the official recruitment notification found on the UKSSSC website.