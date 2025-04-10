Assam Board SEBA HSLC results 2025 delayed, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms

Assam HSLC results 2025 Date: will not be released today, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed. Assam HSLC results 2025 will not be released today, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed. Putting all the speculations at rest, Assam CM took to X, on April 9 (Wednesday), to inform students and parents about the SEBA HSLC results 2025 delay. While sharing the information on X, he said, "I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient."

According to reports, the results drafting process is still in the final stage, which could be the reason behind the delay. The results are expected to be released anytime this week, depending on the board's internal review and approval.

Once the results are ready for release, the board will make an official announcement through a press conference to be conducted by the SEBA Chairman and the state education minister is also expected to be present at the event.

Thereafter, students can check and download their results on the board's official portal; asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in. HSLC Assam results 2025 Date: The results are expected to be released anytime this week, depending on the board's internal review and approval.

SEBA HSLC results 2025 Exam:

This year, SEBA Class 10 board exams were held from February 15 to March 3, and the practical exams were held on January 21 and 22.

SEBA HSLC results 2025: Marking scheme

ALSO READ | BARC OCES Result 2025 released at barcocesexam.in. Here's how to check Students need to secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall to clear the SEBA HSLC results 2025.

Official websites to check SEBA HSLC results 2025

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

sebaresults.sebaonline.org

How to check and download SEBA Assam HSLC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SEBA Assam HSLC results 2025:

Visit the official websites, results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

On the home page, check for the 'SEBA Assam HSLC results 2025' link.

You will be redirected to the login page and you have to enter your login credentials.

SEBA Assam HSLC results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download the SEBA Assam HSLC results 2025 and take printouts for future reference.

ALSO READ | UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th expected to be out soon

SEBA Assam HSLC results 2025: Last year's results

Last year, the exams were held from February 15 to March 3, 2024, and the practical exams took place on January 21 and 22. The results were released on April 20, 2024.

The overall pass percentage was 75.7 per cent in 2024. Anurag Doloi from Jorhat topped the exam with 593 marks.