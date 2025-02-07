CBSE Guideline on 10th, 12th Exam: The CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2025 are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025. The board will conduct the Class 10 examination between February 15 and March 18, 2025, and the Class 12 examination between February 15 and April 4, 2025.

Ahead of the examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released important information for students. CBSE has shared rules and guidelines for students to follow during the examinations.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th guidelines: What's permitted and what's not?

CBSE class 10, 12 permitted items

Here are the items permitted at the exam centre:

Regular students must carry their admit card and school identity card

Private students should carry an admit card along with any government-issued photo ID

Stationery which includes Geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser

Analogue watch and transparent water bottle

Metro card, bus pass, and money

Here are the prohibited items at the exam centre:

Any textual material (printed or written), pieces of paper

Calculators, pen drives, log tables, electronic pens/scanners

Mobile phones, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers

Personal items like wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches

Any open or packed food items, except for those required by diabetic patients

Any item that could be used for unfair means.

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Dress Code

Here are the dress code guidelines for regular and private students attending the CBSE 10th Exam 2025 / CBSE 12th Exam 2025:

For Regular Students:

Candidates need to wear their school uniform on the exam day which will help in easy identification and maintain discipline.

For Private Students:

Private candidates should wear light clothes during the exam. It is advisable to wear comfortable attire, as they need to spend several hours in the examination hall.

Students should strictly follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.