CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: What's permitted and what's prohibited at centres

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2025 will take place between February 15 and April 4. Here are the important guidelines for students to follow

Class 12 CBSE board
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
CBSE Guideline on 10th, 12th Exam: The CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2025 are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2025. The board will conduct the Class 10 examination between February 15 and March 18, 2025, and the Class 12 examination between February 15 and April 4, 2025. 
 
Ahead of the examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released important information for students. CBSE has shared rules and guidelines for students to follow during the examinations. 

CBSE Class 10th, 12th guidelines: What's permitted and what's not?

CBSE class 10, 12 permitted items

Here are the items permitted at the exam centre:
  • Regular students must carry their admit card and school identity card
  • Private students should carry an admit card along with any government-issued photo ID
  • Stationery which includes Geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser
  • Analogue watch and transparent water bottle
  • Metro card, bus pass, and money

CBSE class 10, 12 permitted items

Here are the prohibited items at the exam centre:
  • Any textual material (printed or written), pieces of paper
  • Calculators, pen drives, log tables, electronic pens/scanners
  • Mobile phones, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers 
  • Personal items like wallets, goggles, handbags, and pouches
  • Any open or packed food items, except for those required by diabetic patients
  • Any item that could be used for unfair means.

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Dress Code

Here are the dress code guidelines for regular and private students attending the CBSE 10th Exam 2025 / CBSE 12th Exam 2025:

For Regular Students:

Candidates need to wear their school uniform on the exam day which will help in easy identification and maintain discipline. 

For Private Students:

Private candidates should wear light clothes during the exam. It is advisable to wear comfortable attire, as they need to spend several hours in the examination hall.
 
Students should strictly follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

