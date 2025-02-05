TS TET 2025: Results likely to be announced soon at official website

The results of the TSTET 2024 II exam will be released shortly by the Telangana government's Department of School Education. The online exam for the TS TET 2024 II exam took place between January 2 and January 20, 2025. Today, February 5, 2025, it is anticipated that the announcement of the Manabadi TS TET results in 2025 may be made.

Using their login information, which includes their hall ticket number and the name of the exam paper, candidates who took the test can view their results. On January 24, 2025, the first TS TET answer key 2025 was made public. Together with the results, the TS TET final key 2025 will be declared.

TS TET Results 2025: How to check the results?

Go to the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

Press on the TSTET result link.

Fill in your TSTET hall ticket number or other required details

Your TSTET result will be showcased on the screens.

Download the TS TET scorecard PDF.

TS TET 2025: Examination structure

Paper-1: For candidates seeking teaching vacancies in classes 1 to 5.

Paper-2: For candidates seeking teaching vacancies in classes 6 to 8.

TS TET 2025: Passing marks

According to the DSE Telangana, general category applicants should score at least 60%, Backward Category 50%, and SC/ST/PWD candidates 40% to be announced pass in TS TET 2025.

TS TET 2025: Exam date and time

The exams occurred from January 1 to January 20, conducted in two sessions: the morning session from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.