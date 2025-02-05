Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / TS TET 2025: Results likely to be announced soon at official website

TS TET 2025: Results likely to be announced soon at official website

The official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, is anticipated to release the TSTET results 2025 at any time today. The final answer key will be used to announce the Manabadi TS TET result 2025

School teacher taking class
School teacher taking class (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The results of the TSTET 2024 II exam will be released shortly by the Telangana government's Department of School Education. The online exam for the TS TET 2024 II exam took place between January 2 and January 20, 2025. Today, February 5, 2025, it is anticipated that the announcement of the Manabadi TS TET results in 2025 may be made. 
 
Using their login information, which includes their hall ticket number and the name of the exam paper, candidates who took the test can view their results. On January 24, 2025, the first TS TET answer key 2025 was made public. Together with the results, the TS TET final key 2025 will be declared.

TS TET Results 2025: How to check the results?

Go to the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in 
Press on the TSTET result link. 
Fill in your TSTET hall ticket number or other required details 
Your TSTET result will be showcased on the screens. 

Also Read

TS TET 2025: When and where to check answer key, all details inside nc

CTET 2024: Answer Key released at official website; link to download

CTET 2024: Admit card dates confirmed on official website, check details

CTET 2024: Pre admit card out at official website, download exam city slip

Over 5,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities: Edu Ministry

Download the TS TET scorecard PDF.

TS TET 2025: Examination structure

Paper-1: For candidates seeking teaching vacancies in classes 1 to 5.
 
Paper-2: For candidates seeking teaching vacancies in classes 6 to 8.

TS TET 2025: Passing marks

According to the DSE Telangana, general category applicants should score at least 60%, Backward Category 50%, and SC/ST/PWD candidates 40% to be announced pass in TS TET 2025.

TS TET 2025: Exam date and time

The exams occurred from January 1 to January 20, conducted in two sessions: the morning session from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, and the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI will completely transform offline universities, says Sanjeev Sanyal

NEET SS 2024: Registration for super speciality begins today; check details

Queen's University Belfast criticised for India expansion amid job cuts

JEE Mains 2025: NTA to announce provisional answer key soon; details inside

Telangana admission 2025-26: TS EAMCET/EAPCET, PGECET, ICET exam dates out

Topics :Central Teacher Eligibility TestTelangana boardTeachers

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story