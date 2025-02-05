Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to feature Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is set to take part in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, which is expected to be bigger and more engaging.

PM Modi helps students overcome exam stress and develop essential life skills.

This event will also feature Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom and Avani Lekhara. In the event, spiritual guru Sadhguru will offer insights on stress management and mindfulness, Deepika Padukone will address mental health, and Mary Kom and Avani Lekhara will share their experience on how to tackle life’s challenges.

PM Modi will continue his signature interactions with students. On Monday, he had a candid conversation with 30-40 students at Sundar Nursery in Delhi, discussing exams and class-related stress. He emphasized his commitment to fostering a student-first learning environment rather than a ranking-focused approach.

His remark on the city's education policies sparked widespread online discussions.

The mega event is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 10, 2025. This year, the event will host about 2500 selected students and the participants will receive PPC kits from the education ministry.

The top 10 ‘Legendary Exam Warriors’ will be granted an exclusive visit to the Prime Minister's residence which is a unique and inspiring opportunity.

The PPC 2025 event started with an online multiple-choice-question (PPC) exam, organised from December 14 to January 14, 2025. The event is open to students studying from classes 6 to 12 as well as teachers.

During the event, PM Modi will address the questions posed by the selected candidates who will have the rare opportunity to interact with him directly.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was started in 2018 and PPC has been a cornerstone of PM Modi's vision for his stress-free and holistic approach to education.

The event is inspired by PM Modi's book "Exam Warriors," and it aims to encourage and develop confidence rather than anxiety.

Over the years, this event has evolved to incorporate new technologies and interactive elements to remain relevant and impactful.

There are record-breaking participants in this eight edition of PPC as 3.6 crore people registered for the event which include 3.3 crore students, 2.7 lakh teachers and 5.5 lakh parents.