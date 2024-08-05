Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2024 to be out soon at cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE held the class 10th supplementary exams from July 15 to 22. Students who had taken the compartment exams will be able to view their results on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Aug 05 2024
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 compartment results soon. The board has already declared the compartment examinations results 2024 for class 12. 
Students who took the compartment tests can take a look at their results on the official sites at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. From July 15 to July 22, the CBSE held the compartment exam for both classes 10 and 12. The Class 10 compartment exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams 2024: Insights 

An overall of 22,51,812 students had registered for the exams, out of which just 22,38,827 students showed up. 20,95,467 out of the 22,38,827 students who took the exam were successful. The class 10 exams had a pass percentage of 93.06 percent overall.
Girls accomplished a pass percentage of 94.75, while boys accomplished a pass percentage of 92.71. Girls had a pass percentage that was 2.04 percent higher than boys.
Using their login credentials, which include their application number and date of birth, students will be able to view their results. The admit cards contain this information.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams 2024: Steps to check 

Step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Now, press on the compartment results tab.
Step 3. Choose the class.
Step 4. Enter your login details such as roll number, date of birth, admit card number, and school number.
Step 5. View and download your results. Retain a hard copy for future use.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams: Details 

— Name of the student,
— Application number,
— Subjects,
— Date of birth,
— Compartment status
— School name,
— Marks scored in each subject,
— Maximum marks in each subject.

Aug 05 2024

