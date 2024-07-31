TS EAMCET 2024: Counselling Phase 2 seat allotment result declared today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 counselling Phase 2 seat allotment result today, July 31. Applicants who registered themselves for the counselling process can view the results on the official site at tgeapcet.nic.in. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Applicants happy with their allotted seats need to pay the tuition fees and self-report to their particular institutes with the necessary documentation between July 31 to August 2. TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Phase 2 seat allotment result: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment link.

Step 3: Enter your login details i.e. User ID, Hall ticket number and Password.

Step 4: The TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result will be showcased on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required

–– TS EAMCET 2024 Rank Card

–– TS EAMCET 2024 Hall ticket ID

–– Minority Certificate (if applicable)

–– Aadhaar Card

–– Educational certificates from Class 6 to Class 12

–– Domicile Certificate

–– Transfer Certificate

–– Caste Certificate (if applicable)

–– PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable).

TS EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2024: What’s next?

The registration for the third stage will begin on August 8. Candidates who have been given seats in the second phase but have not shown up at the college they were assigned cannot exercise their options in the final phase of counselling.

TS EAMCET 2024: Insights

The TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling will be held in three steps. The third and last round of counselling will start on August 8 and the choice-filling window will open from August 9 to 10. The Provisional seat allotment result for Phase 3 will be declared on August 13.

The current year's TS EAMCET Engineering test was conducted from May 9 to 11, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream tests were managed on May 7 and 8. Approx 2.40 lakh students showed up for the exam and the outcomes were declared on May 18.

TS EAMCET: Overview

The Telangana EAMCET 2024 is a state-level entrance examination for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm, PharmD, BSc, BFSc and BVSc programs presented by different educational institutes in Telangana.