Goa Board Exams 2027: SSC, HSSC board exam tentative schedule released
GBSHSE has published the tentative Class 10 and 12 exam schedules on its official website. The Class 12 exams are set to start from February 8 and the Class 10 exams from March 15, 2027
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The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the tentative examination datesheet for both Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2026-27. The HSSC exams 2027 will start from February 8, 2027, while the SSC exams will be held from March 3, 2027.
Students are recommended to schedule their academic calendar, internal exams, and practicals according to the tentative examination window.
Candidates should be aware that this is merely a "tentative" timetable and that the final date sheet will be sent out eventually. The final datesheet, which includes the exam date, time, and directions, will be made available by the board shortly.
Goa SSC Class 10 board exam dates 2027 (tentative)
The dates for the Class 10 board exam are March 15, 2027, through April 10, 2027. While some subjects, such as NSQF (skill-based) subjects and a few others, have a shorter window, the majority of subjects have exam times between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The Goa Board SSC exam dates for 2027 may be found in the table below:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Subject
|March 15, 2027
|Monday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Data Processing
|March 16, 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Basic Floriculture
|March 17, 2027
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Desk Top Publishing
|March 18, 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Fundamentals of Bakery
|March 20, 2027
|Saturday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|English / Functional English
|March 23, 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Sanskrit / Urdu / French / Arabic / Kannada / Portuguese
|March 24, 2027
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Konkani / Functional Konkani
|March 25, 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Home Vegetable Garden
|March 27, 2027
|Saturday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Marathi / Functional Marathi
|March 29, 2027
|Monday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Basic Mathematics
|March 30, 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Tailoring & Cutting
|March 31, 2027
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Standard Mathematics / Everyday Mathematics
|1 April 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Basic Cookery
|2 April 2027
|Friday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Hindi / Functional Hindi
|3 April 2027
|Saturday
|9:30 AM–11:00 AM
|NSQF subjects
|5 April 2027
|Monday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Science / General Science
|6 April 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Drawing and Painting
|8 April 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Social Science / History & Political Science
|9 April 2027
|Friday
|9:30 AM–11:00 AM
|Physical Education
|10 April 2027
|Saturday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Geography and Economics
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Goa HSSC Class 12 board exam dates 2027 (tentative)
The Goa HSSC Class 12 board exams 2027 tentative datesheet for all the streams, arts, commerce and science, are given in the table below:
·
|Day
|Time
|Subject
|8 February 2027
|Monday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|English Language I / Marathi Language I
|10 February 2027
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Chemistry / Business Studies / Political Science
|12 February 2027
|Friday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Physics / Accountancy / History
|13 February 2027
|Saturday
|9:30 AM–11:00 AM
|NSQF subjects
|15 February 2027
|Monday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Biology / Geology / Economics
|16 February 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Geography
|17 February 2027
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Marathi Language II
|18 February 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Hindi Language II
|19 February 2027
|Friday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|English Language II / Konkani / Urdu / Sanskrit / French / Portuguese
|20 February 2027
|Saturday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Secretarial Practice
|22 February 2027
|Monday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Mathematics / Mathematics & Statistics / Sociology
|24 February 2027
|Wednesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|Psychology
|25 February 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Computer Science / Banking / Co-operation
Goa Board HSSC Timetable 2027 for Vocational Subjects (tentative)
·
|Date
|Day
|Timing
|Vocational Subjects
|Feb 9, 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|English Communication Skills
|Feb 11, 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–12:30 PM
|General Foundation Course
|Feb 16, 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Office Administration; Insurance-II; Business Communication & Advertising; Fibre to Fabric & Fashion Marketing; Food Science & Costing; Auto Servicing & Garage Management; First Aid & Emergency Care; Electronic & Electrical Measurements; Cost Accounting & Taxation; Functional Management; Introduction to Hospitality Industry; Vegetable, Floriculture & Landscaping; Software Technology; Applied & Consumer Electronics; Food & Beverage Service; Floriculture
|Feb 19, 2027
|Friday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Accountancy; Apparel Designing & Decoration; Confectionery; Auto Transmission; Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice; Concept of Health and Disease; Travel Formalities; Biology (Vocational); Software Application; Food Production; Olericulture
|Feb 23, 2027
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Computer Application; Clothing Construction; Bakery; Automobile Engineering-II; Digital Electronics & Computers; Public Health & Education; Chemistry (Vocational); Mathematics (Vocational); Pomology
|Feb 25, 2027
|Thursday
|9:30 AM–11:30 AM
|Domestic & Consumer Appliances; Maternal & Child Health; Principles & Practice of Auditing; Industrial Administration; Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing; Commercial Crops; Web Technology; Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation; Gardening & Landscaping
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST