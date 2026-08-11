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Home / Education / News / Goa Board Exams 2027: SSC, HSSC board exam tentative schedule released

Goa Board Exams 2027: SSC, HSSC board exam tentative schedule released

GBSHSE has published the tentative Class 10 and 12 exam schedules on its official website. The Class 12 exams are set to start from February 8 and the Class 10 exams from March 15, 2027

Goa Board Exams 2027

Goa Board releases tentative 2027 exam schedule for class XII and class X

Princess Sonika New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

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The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the tentative examination datesheet for both Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2026-27. The HSSC exams 2027 will start from February 8, 2027, while the SSC exams will be held from March 3, 2027.
 
Students are recommended to schedule their academic calendar, internal exams, and practicals according to the tentative examination window.
 
Candidates should be aware that this is merely a "tentative" timetable and that the final date sheet will be sent out eventually. The final datesheet, which includes the exam date, time, and directions, will be made available by the board shortly.   
 

Goa SSC Class 10 board exam dates 2027 (tentative)

The dates for the Class 10 board exam are March 15, 2027, through April 10, 2027. While some subjects, such as NSQF (skill-based) subjects and a few others, have a shorter window, the majority of subjects have exam times between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM. The Goa Board SSC exam dates for 2027 may be found in the table below: 
Date Day Time Subject
March 15, 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Data Processing
March 16, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Basic Floriculture
March 17, 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Desk Top Publishing
March 18, 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Fundamentals of Bakery
March 20, 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM English / Functional English
March 23, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Sanskrit / Urdu / French / Arabic / Kannada / Portuguese
March 24, 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Konkani / Functional Konkani
March 25, 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Home Vegetable Garden
March 27, 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Marathi / Functional Marathi
March 29, 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Basic Mathematics
March 30, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Tailoring & Cutting
March 31, 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Standard Mathematics / Everyday Mathematics
1 April 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Basic Cookery
2 April 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Hindi / Functional Hindi
3 April 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–11:00 AM NSQF subjects
5 April 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Science / General Science
6 April 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Drawing and Painting
8 April 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Social Science / History & Political Science
9 April 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–11:00 AM Physical Education
10 April 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Geography and Economics

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Goa HSSC Class 12 board exam dates 2027 (tentative)

The Goa HSSC Class 12 board exams 2027 tentative datesheet for all the streams, arts, commerce and science, are given in the table below:
 
·        
  Day Time Subject
8 February 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM English Language I / Marathi Language I
10 February 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Chemistry / Business Studies / Political Science
12 February 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Physics / Accountancy / History
13 February 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–11:00 AM NSQF subjects
15 February 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Biology / Geology / Economics
16 February 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Geography
17 February 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Marathi Language II
18 February 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Hindi Language II
19 February 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM English Language II / Konkani / Urdu / Sanskrit / French / Portuguese
20 February 2027 Saturday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Secretarial Practice
22 February 2027 Monday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Mathematics / Mathematics & Statistics / Sociology
24 February 2027 Wednesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM Psychology
25 February 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Computer Science / Banking / Co-operation

Goa Board HSSC Timetable 2027 for Vocational Subjects (tentative)

·        
Date Day Timing Vocational Subjects
Feb 9, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM English Communication Skills
Feb 11, 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–12:30 PM General Foundation Course
Feb 16, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Office Administration; Insurance-II; Business Communication & Advertising; Fibre to Fabric & Fashion Marketing; Food Science & Costing; Auto Servicing & Garage Management; First Aid & Emergency Care; Electronic & Electrical Measurements; Cost Accounting & Taxation; Functional Management; Introduction to Hospitality Industry; Vegetable, Floriculture & Landscaping; Software Technology; Applied & Consumer Electronics; Food & Beverage Service; Floriculture
Feb 19, 2027 Friday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Accountancy; Apparel Designing & Decoration; Confectionery; Auto Transmission; Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice; Concept of Health and Disease; Travel Formalities; Biology (Vocational); Software Application; Food Production; Olericulture
Feb 23, 2027 Tuesday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Computer Application; Clothing Construction; Bakery; Automobile Engineering-II; Digital Electronics & Computers; Public Health & Education; Chemistry (Vocational); Mathematics (Vocational); Pomology
Feb 25, 2027 Thursday 9:30 AM–11:30 AM Domestic & Consumer Appliances; Maternal & Child Health; Principles & Practice of Auditing; Industrial Administration; Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing; Commercial Crops; Web Technology; Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation; Gardening & Landscaping
    Direct Lik : Download 10 and 12th Time Table 2027
 

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST