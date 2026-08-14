The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on August 13 declared the timetable for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 main board examinations. Students can view the subject-wise exam datesheet on the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 exams will commence from February 17 and continue until March 19, 2027. According to the timetable, the examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.

The timetable applies to both regular and self-study students. Students can now practise example papers and divide their coursework. They can leave enough time for the final revision.

MP Board Class 10 Exam Dates 2027

· Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla, Pakhawaj, Computer- February 24

· NSQF subjects and Artificial Intelligence- February 25

· Urdu- February 27

· Hindi- March 2

· Mathematics (Basic and Standard) - March 5

· English- March 9

· Sanskrit- March 12

· Science- March 15

· Social Science- March 18.

MP Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2027

· Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan, and Tabla Pakhawaj- February 17

· Urdu and Marathi- February 18

· Sanskrit- February 20

· NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence, and Physical Education- February 22

· Hindi- February 23

· Drawing and Designing- February 24

· Psychology- February 25

· English- February 26

· Informatics Practices- March 1

· Sociology- March 3

· Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art & World Art- March 4

· Biology- March 8

· Political Science- March 11

· Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing & Painting, Home Management, Nutrition & Textile- March 13

· Mathematics- March 16

· Agriculture, Home Science, and Accountancy- March 17

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More about the Madhya Pradesh board examination 2027

The MPBSE Class 10 High School Certificate (HSC) main exams will be held from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will start on February 17 and continue until March 19, 2027. The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.