CBSE Compartment Result 2023: CBSE releases Class 10th Compartment results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 10th Supplementary Examination 2023 today at CBSE's official website, i,e, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students who have appeared for the CBSE class 10 compartment, Improvement or Improvement+Compartment exam 2023 can check their results on the official website after logging in with their roll number, admit card ID and school number.

CBSE conducted the class 10th compartment examination between July 17 to July 22 for those students who didn't pass regular exams in one or two subjects.

Now to clear the class 10th compartment examination, students should at least score 35 per cent marks in the examination.

CBSE has already announced the class 12th compartment result on August 1, which was held on July 17. A total of 1,20,742 students appeared for the class 12th compartment examination.

How many students appeared for the class 10th compartment exam?

A total of 1,34,774 students or 6.22 per cent of students, appeared for CBSE class 10th compartment examination. The number is quite high compared to the previous year when 5.14 per cent or 1,07,689 students appeared for the compartment examination.

How many students passed in CBSE class 10th regular exam?

A total of 21,84,117 students have registered for the CBSE class 10th regular examination, out of which 21,65,805 students have appeared for the examination. In the examination, in 2016779 students passed with an overall passing percentage of 93.12 per cent.

Candidates who failed in one or two subjects in the regular examination were allowed to appear for the compartment examination.

How to check CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Class 10? Here are the simple steps to check CBSE Compartment Result:

Students first need to visit the official website, i.e., results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. On the home page, look for the CBSE class 10th compartment result 2023 and click on it. Then enter your login credentials, such as roll number, admit card ID and school number. Your result will appear on your screen. You can download and take a printout of your Compartment result for future reference.

How to check your class 10th Compartment Result 2023 at digilocker.gov.in? The result will be available soon on your Digilocker platform. Here are the steps to check and download your result at digilocker.gov.in: