DU UG Admissions 2023: Delhi University to announce first merit list today

Delhi University is set to release the first merit list of UG admissions today. Candidates can check their DU UG 1st allotment list 2023 after 5 pm on DU's official website admission.uod.ac.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Delhi University. Photo: Facebook

Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
The University of Delhi is set to release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today, i.e., August 1. Candidates can check their DU UG 1st allotment list 2023 after 5 pm on DU's official website admission.uod.ac.in by logging in to their dashboards.

Candidates will be allocated a seat based on their ranking in the allotment list. 

The aspirants will have to login into their student profile to check the college and courses allowed at Delhi University.

Delhi University will consider the normalised CUET score shared by the National Testing Agency to calculate the merit score. Once the DU shares the allocation list, candidates can log in to the common seat allocation system (CSAS) dashboard to accept allocated seats (if offered). The last date to accept the seat is August 4 by 5 pm.

In case a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round, the candidate is allowed to take admission in only one allocated seat. In case a  candidate fails to accept the seat, it would be considered non-acceptance, leading to the forfeiture of the provisionally allocated seat. Consequently, the candidate will no longer be eligible to participate in further rounds of CSAS(UG)-2023.

Colleges will verify and approve the online application by August 5, and then the candidate has to pay against the merit list till 4.59 pm on August 6, 2023.

DU will release the second admission list by August 7.

How to check DU's first merit list for 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check DU's first merit list 2023:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Go to the candidate dashboard.
  • Enter your credentials and log in.
  • Check and download your allotment result.

In case, a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, it will be treated as cancellation of the allocated seat. The allocated seat will be considered forfeited, and the candidates will not be considered for any subsequent allocation throughout the year.

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

