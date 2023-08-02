Home / Education / News / Delhi University announces first allocation list for UG admissions

Delhi University announces first allocation list for UG admissions

Allocations have been done in all programs, in all colleges, except in those programs where the eligibilities include performance or practical tests

ANI
Delhi University. Photo: Facebook

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Delhi University on Tuesday announced its first allocation list for admission to its Undergraduate Programs (UG) under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)- UG- 2023.

Allocations have been done in all programs, in all colleges, except in those programs where the eligibilities include performance or practical tests.

In its first round, 202416 eligible candidates were considered for allocation based on their preferences of program and college combinations. A total of 85853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself. This includes an allocation to all programs in all colleges in UR, SC, ST, OBC(NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants.

7042 candidates got their first preference. About 22000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences.

The candidates who have got a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by 04:59 pm on Friday.

The candidates who have got a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by 04:59 pm Friday, August 4, 2023. The Colleges will check the applications of the Candidates allocated to their College. The Colleges will process the applications till 04:59 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Candidates whose applications get approved by the College will have to submit the fees by 04:59 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023. The College may "raise a query" in case they seek any clarification from the candidate.

The Candidates who are offered a seat in the First Round must complete the admission formalities by the stipulated time. Only the candidates who would complete their admission process including payment of fees, will be able to opt for "Upgrade" to participate in the second round.

Candidates must keep checking their dashboard and the admission website of the University for all updates and schedules.

The University will announce the second round at 05:00 pm on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

