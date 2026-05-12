CBSE CTET September 2026: Registration, important dates, eligibility & more

Applications for teaching posts can now be submitted via the official portals, the CBSE official website, or the CTET official website. The deadline for applications is June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM).

· Exam Date: September 6, 2026

· Paper II: Morning shift (9:30 AM – 12:00 PM)

· Paper I: Afternoon shift (2:30 PM – 5:00 PM)

· Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes per paper.

CBSE CTET September 2026 Registration Process

On both official portals, the CTET September 2026 online application procedure is now accessible. Candidates must complete the registration process, upload the necessary files, and pay the fee by the deadline.

Incomplete or inaccurate submissions may result in rejection, so applicants are urged to thoroughly fill out their information. Candidates should download and print the confirmation page for their records after submitting their final application.

CTET 2026 Application Fee Details

The bank will impose additional GST charges. Debit cards, credit cards, and net banking services can all be used to make payments online. The category and quantity of papers submitted determine the examination fee: