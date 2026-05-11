The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman, Amarpal Singh, will announce the PSEB Class 10th results 2026 today (May 11) at 12:30 PM from the Mohali office. Students can then check and download their class 10th marksheets from the official website at pseb.ac.in, using their login credentials, such as roll number and password.

The Punjab Board Class 10 exams started on March 6 with the Social Science paper and concluded on April 1 with the Health and Physical Education exam. The exams were conducted from 11 am to 2:15 am. The time for each paper was 3 hours and 15 minutes. Approx. Approximately 2.84 lakh PSEB matric students registered for the exam.

How to check and download the PSEB 10th scorecard 2026? Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, click the ‘Results’ tab. Step 3: Choose the link for Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2026. Step 4: Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the required fields. Step 5: Click the submit button, and your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the result for later reference. PSEB Class 10 result 2026: How to check via SMS? · Open SMS app.

· Type PB10 [Roll Number] · Send it to 5676750. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026 admit card out now; candidates can download till May 17 · The result will be sent to the same mobile number. PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026: Steps to check via DigiLocker? Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app Step 2: Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials Step 3: Visit the ‘Education’ section Step 4: Choose the Punjab School Education Board Step 5: Select your Class 10th Marksheet 2026

Step 6: Fill in your Roll Number and other required details Step 7: Download your digital marksheet. Details mentioned in the PSEB Class 10 Marksheet 2026 · Candidate name · Roll number · Name of Exam · Individual Marks · Total marks · Qualifying status · Grade. PSEB 10th result 2026 passing marks To be eligible for higher education, students must achieve a minimum passing grade of at least 33% in each subject.