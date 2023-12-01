CLAT 2024 Exam: Everything you need to know about the exam day and schedule

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the CLAT 2024 exam which is planned to be held on December 3, 2023, across different assigned test centres. Eligible applicants have been advised to carefully survey the guidelines given before their arrival at the test centre to ensure convenience in the exams.

This upcoming edition of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in 2024 will follow an offline method of tests, and be held in a duration of two hours. Designed to facilitate admissions to both undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in top law schools across the country, the CLAT 2024 tests stand as a vital stage for aspiring law students.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CLAT 2024: Admit Card The CLAT 2024 admit cards are available on the official website. It is important to note that the admit card remains as a mandatory document for entry into the exam venue. Moreover, a valid type of identification proof, for example, a Driving License, an Aadhar Card, PAN card, Electoral ID, or Passport will have to be carried along by the candidate with the admit card. CLAT 2024: Date and Time Scheduled for December 3, 2023, the CLAT 2024 exam will occur offline at assigned test centres. Particularly for applicants who have registered for the CAT tests, it's essential to remember the exam will happen between 2 pm and 4 pm.

It is strongly advised that the applicants have their admit cards arranged well ahead of the test for smooth entry and compliance with rules.

CLAT 2024 Exam: Rules CLAT 2024 exam lasts two hours. Important rules and guidelines: • Visit the exam center an hour before. • Having a CLAT 2024 admit card and valid ID is a must. • No electronic devices are permitted. • Entry not allowed after 2 pm; no leaving prior to the time. • Following these guidelines is important to uphold the fairness and integrity of the CLAT 2024 exam, creating a suitable environment for applicants to display their abilities.