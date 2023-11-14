Sensex (-0.50%)
CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon

CBSE will hold the theory exams from February 15 to April 10, 2024. The practical exams for regular regions will be conducted between January 1 and February 15, 2024

CBSE Date Sheet 2024

CBSE Date Sheet 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 soon. According to the reports, the CBSE date sheet 2024 for classes 10 and 12 will be announced in the current week. There is no official declaration yet concerning the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 date.
The Board has declared that the theory tests for the year 2023-24 will be held from February 15 to April 10, 2024. It has likewise declared that the practical tests for regular areas will be conducted between January 1 and February 15, 2024.
CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Search for the CBSE date sheet 2024 for class 10 and class 12 in pdf format
Step 3: Press the link that open the CBSE timetable 2024
Step 4: View the exam dates for all subjects
Step 5: Download and save the CBSE 10th, 12th timetable 2024 pdf
Step 6: Take a printout of the date sheet for later.

CBSE Exams 2024: Additional

The test authority has started the CBSE practical tests for schools in winter-bound areas. Students must take note of these practical tests that will be directed in offline mode at their particular schools.
The sources report that the Board is waiting for the declaration of the General Election 2024 schedule. The CBSE test dates in 2024 will be arranged appropriately to keep away from date clashes.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet 2023-24: Sources to check 

School authorities
cbse.gov.in
cbseacademic.nic.in
Official Twitter handle of CBSE: https://twitter.com/cbseindia29.

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE schools CBSE board exams

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

