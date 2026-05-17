CBSE launches helpline, email support for students' post-result queries

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced several facilities for resolving the queries and doubts of the students.

The Board provided a tele-counselling support helpline for important information regarding exams/results/evaluation, and to reduce stress. The board has also provided an email as an alternative to calls.

CBSE, in a post on X, stated that the students and parents can connect through the provided official platforms for "guidance, clarification and assistance." It further underlined committment to helping students with the post-result process.

"In order to facilitate students and resolve their queries and doubts, CBSE is extending following facilities Tele-counselling support is available at 1800-11-8004 to support students, parents and schools for important information and regarding exams/results/evaluation and reduce stress. You may also write to: resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in (Please don't send emails on resultcbse2026@gmail.com as this email has been unauthorisedly accessed) Students and parents may connect with CBSE through these official platforms for guidance, clarification and assistance. The Board remains committed to listening to students with sensitivity and helping them through the post-result process," CBSE wrote in the post.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Class XII examination for 2026. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of 3.9 % compare to last year. A total of 18,57,517 students registered for the examinations this year. Girls have once again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86%, compared to 82.13% for boys. Transgender students achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, according to CBSE While the board does not release a traditional merit list to avoid unhealthy competition, 5.32% of students (94,028 candidates) scored 90% and above, while 0.97% (17,113 candidates) scored 95% and above.Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. In the national capital, the Delhi West region recorded a 92.34% pass rate, while Delhi East stood at 91.73%.

Institutional Performance: Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) led among institutions with pass percentages of 98.55% and 98.47%, respectively. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made the study of three languages compulsory for students from Class IX beginning July 1, while clarifying that there will be no Board examination for the third language (R3) in Class X. In a circular issued on May 15, the CBSE said that at least two of the three languages must be native Indian languages, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

"With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages," the circular stated. However, the CBSE said no Board examination would be conducted for the third language at the Class X level in order to "keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students". "All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate," the CBSE said, adding that no student would be barred from appearing in the Class X Board examinations because of R3.