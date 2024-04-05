CBSE modifies evaluation pattern, focus on competency-based questions

Central Boards of Secondary Education (CBSE) has changed the assessment and evaluation pattern for classes XI and XII from the academic year 2024-25, with more weightage given to competency-focused questions in theory examination.

The weightage of the constructed response questions (short answer questions and long answers type questions) in the theory examination has been reduced to 30 per cent from the existing 40 per cent, as per the circular issued by CBSE dated April 3.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The changes have been introduced to align the assessment and evaluation practices with NEP 2020 for the academic session 2024-25.

Starting from the academic session of 2024-25, there will be significant alterations in the composition of question papers for year-end examinations for classes XI and XII.

The competency-focused questions, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, or similar formats, will now hold a weightage of 50 per cent, up from the previous 40 per cent. The CBSE said that competency-based questions assess the application of concepts in real-life situations

Additionally, selective-type questions, particularly MCQs, will retain their 20 per cent weightage. However, there will be a reduction in the weightage of constructed response questions, which previously accounted for 40 per cent. Now, they will only contribute 30 per cent to the overall marks.

Meanwhile, the composition of question papers for the year-end examination of board theory for classes IX and X will remain unchanged.

The circular noted that the board has taken several steps towards competency-based examinations in school, ranging from aligning competencies to the development of exemplary resources for teachers and students.

"The main emphasis of the Board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorization and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," the circular said.