Home / Education / News / CBSE students can now learn in 22 regional languages: Dharmendra Pradhan

CBSE students can now learn in 22 regional languages: Dharmendra Pradhan

He said a student who reads in his or her mother tongue understands the subject better than Hindi or English

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Dharmendra Pradhan

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said Odia along with other regional languages will now be taught in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across the country.

Pradhan said the CBSE has issued a circular in this regard on Friday and allowed regional languages as a medium of instruction in their schools.

Stating that Hindi and English were the medium of education in CBSE schools so far, Pradhan said 22 regional languages, including Odia, will be taught from standard I to XII in CBSE schools. The students will now be able to learn in regional languages as per the provision of the New Education Policy.

He said a student who reads in his or her mother tongue understands the subject better than Hindi or English.

He said schools will make provisions for students who want to study in Odia or any other medium.

He said the NCERT has also been asked to prepare textbooks accordingly. Arrangements will be made to impart education and conduct examination in regional languages, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said the National Education Policy (NEP) accords importance to all Indian languages as learning in one's own mother tongue will enable students to get clarity in any subject.

Also Read

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date announced? Fake notice goes viral

CBSE CTET Result 2023: How to check, download Scorecard, other details

IIT Guwahati, ICWA partner to enhance intl affairs & foreign policy skills

Five Indian students make it to Global Student Prize 2023 shortlist

QS best student cities: Mumbai shines but no Indian city in top global 100

MBBS aspirants can now upgrade college seats till third counselling round

NTA extends last date for Teacher Education entrance test, NCET 2023

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanCBSEeducationVernacular languages

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story