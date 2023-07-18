NTA extends last date for Teacher Education entrance test, NCET 2023

The National Testing Agency has extended the application date for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2023) to 11.30 pm, July 25. The examination is held for admission to a 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected central/state universities/institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges.

Candidates who haven't submitted the application forms for the NCET 2023 can do so before the last date on the official website, i.e., ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can make changes and edit their application forms on the official website from July 26 to 27, 2023, even after the closure of the application window.

Earlier, the last date for the NCET 2023 exam application was July 19, 2023.

The National Testing Agency conducts the examination every year for the shortlisted eligible candidates for the four-year integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) in many central or state universities, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges.

NTA conducts NCET 2023 exam in 12 regional languages, namely, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. NCET 2023 Exam will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, and it consists of 160 questions.

At the time of submitting application forms, candidates need to pay an application fee. For unreserved category students, the fee is Rs 1200, while for the OBC- (NCL)/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 1000 and for SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender categories is Rs 650.