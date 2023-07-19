QS best student cities: Mumbai shines but no Indian city in top global 100

Mumbai was ranked best Indian city for students by QS best student cities 2024 ranking, however, its global ranking was 118. Mumbai was followed by Delhi, which received a global rank of 132, Bangalore at 147 and Chennai between 151 to 160.

None of the major Indian cities made it to the top 100 global list and all have seen a fall in their ranking compared to last year.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released its 11th edition of QS Best Student Cities, 11th edition, which compares 160 premier educational destinations, including 26 new entries.

Cities must have a minimum population of 250,000 and at least two universities in the QS World University rankings to be listed in the QS city ranks. The rankings takes into account 100,000 survey responses from students, taking into account their feedback, opinion and desirability and student voice indicators of a listed city.

Most affordable city: Mumbai

Mumbai, which houses Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and the University of Mumbai, dropped by 15 ranks from 103 in 2023 report to 118 in the latest 2024 report.

Mumbai excelled as the most affordable Indian city for students, ranking 21st globally in this indicator. Its affordability is a significant advantage that can attract more students seeking cost-effective study options. Moreover, Mumbai's strong performance in the employer activity indicator indicates abundant opportunities for graduates. The city could benefit from further investment in career development programmes and establish closer ties with industries to create more job opportunities.

Highest World University Ranking in India: Delhi

Delhi has the most number of higher education institutes among Indian cities that are ranked on the World University Ranking, home to the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D),University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Hamdard, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

Best performance in student voice indicator: Bangalore

Bangalore received a global ranking of 147, taking the biggest hit among Indian cities, down by 33 spots since last year. However, among Indian universities, Bangalore stood out in the student voice indicator. This metric reflects the opinions of alumni, current students, and prospective students who desire to stay in Bangalore after graduation.

Bangalore's Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology are listed in the World University Ranking.

After Delhi, Chennai has the highest number of universities in the WOrld University Ranking, however it ranked in the bottom tier of the best student city ranking between 151 and 160. Its rank went down by 29 places compared to last year.

Desirability indicator - biggest challenge for Indian cities

One area of concern for all Indian cities is the desirability indicator, where none have achieved a spot in the top 100 globally. The desirability indicator considers factors such as quality of life, pollution index, safety, and the attractiveness of a city for prospective students. Indian cities can collectively address these factors by investing in infrastructure, environmental initiatives, and safety measures. Additionally, efforts can be made to showcase the unique cultural experiences and rich heritage that make each city an appealing destination for international students.

Furthermore, by enhancing the quality of education, affordability, employability opportunities, and overall desirability of the cities, India can attract more international students and improve its global standing in the field of education.

