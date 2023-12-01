Home / Education / News / MPSOS exam dates 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

MPSOS exam dates 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

MPSOS exam dates 2023 have been announced. The Ruk Jana Nahi and Aao Laut Chale are schemes that encourage dropout students to re-enrol. Check the details below

Photo: Pexels
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) released the timetable for the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' and 'Aao Laut Chale' schemes for students yesterday, i.e., November 30, 2023.

Students who will appear in the exam can download the date sheet on the official website, i.e., mpsos.nic.in. The MPSOS class 12 examination will take place from December 13 to December 30, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Whereas, the class 10th examination will begin on December 15 and will go on till December 28, 2023. Here's the detailed schedule for classes 10 and 12.

The aim of the Government of Madhya Pradesh "Ruk Jana Nahi" yojana is to prevent dropout students from discontinuing their education.

Another initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government is the "Aao Laut Chale" yojana to encourage dropout students to re-enrol in schools and complete their education.

The MPSOS December 2023 result has not been released yet. The examinations are based on last year's trends, the results are typically released within 2-3 months of the exams. Therefore, you can expect that the December 2023 result will be released in February or March 2024.

Ruk Jana Nahi Class 10 Time Table 2023

Exam Dates Subjects
December 15, 2023 (Friday) Mathematics
December 18, 2023 (Monday) Sanskrit
December 19, 2023 (Tuesday) Science
December 20, 2023 (Wednesday) Hindi
December 21, 2023 (Thursday) Social Science
December 22, 2023 (Friday) English
December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) Urdu
December 27, 2023 (Wednesday) NSQF Subjects - I.T. & ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, Agriculture, Plumbring
December 28, 2023 (Thursday) Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Tabla Vadan(163), Tabla (164), Computer

Ruk Jana Nahi Class 12 Time Table 2023

Exam Dates Subject
December 13, 2023 (Wednesday) Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art
December 14, 2023 (Thursday) Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Drawing and Designing, Home Science (168), Book Keeping and Accountancy
December 15, 2023 (Friday) Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition & Textile
December 18, 2023 (Monday) Mathematics, Political Science
December 19, 2023 (Tuesday) Biology
December 20, 2023 (Wednesday) Hindi
December 21, 2023 (Thursday) English
December 22, 2023 (Friday) Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Designee
December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) Informatics Practices
December 27, 2023 (Wednesday) Urdu
December 28, 2023 (Thursday) Sanskrit
December 29, 2023 (Friday) NSQF Subjects
December 30, 2023 (Saturday) Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan (163), Tabla(164)

How to download the MPSOS Time Table 2023?

Here are the steps to download MPSOS Time Table 2023:
  • Visit the official website of MPSOS, i.e., mpsos.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the 'Time Table' option and click on that.
  • The MPSOS Time Table 2023 will be displayed on your screen in PDF format.
  • Download the MPSOS 2023 timetable on your device for the future.

MPSOS Exam 2023: Guidelines
  • Students must carry their MPSOS admit card 2023 on each exam day. No student is allowed to sit in the exam hall without an MPSOS admit card.
  • Students must not carry any electronic devices to the exam centre as they are prohibited to carry them inside the exam hall.
  • Students need to reach the exam centre at least 30 days before the commencement of the examination.
  • Essential stationery items required for writing the examination should be brought by the student to not cause any inconvenience during the examination.


Also Read

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after SA vs BAN match

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

HPSC HCS 2023 recruitment process to begin from December 1 at hpsc.gov.in

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Civil service exam toppers will no longer be allowed to earn from ads

HSSC Group D exam result 2023 to be out soon at hssc.gov.in, details inside

IITs, IIMs advised to become multi-disciplinary, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :exam resultsboard examsStudenteducation

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story