MPSOS exam dates 2023 announced, here's how to check and download

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) released the timetable for the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' and 'Aao Laut Chale' schemes for students yesterday, i.e., November 30, 2023.

Students who will appear in the exam can download the date sheet on the official website, i.e., mpsos.nic.in. The MPSOS class 12 examination will take place from December 13 to December 30, 2023.

Whereas, the class 10th examination will begin on December 15 and will go on till December 28, 2023. Here's the detailed schedule for classes 10 and 12.

The aim of the Government of Madhya Pradesh "Ruk Jana Nahi" yojana is to prevent dropout students from discontinuing their education.

Another initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government is the "Aao Laut Chale" yojana to encourage dropout students to re-enrol in schools and complete their education.

The MPSOS December 2023 result has not been released yet. The examinations are based on last year's trends, the results are typically released within 2-3 months of the exams. Therefore, you can expect that the December 2023 result will be released in February or March 2024.

Ruk Jana Nahi Class 10 Time Table 2023

Exam Dates Subjects December 15, 2023 (Friday) Mathematics December 18, 2023 (Monday) Sanskrit December 19, 2023 (Tuesday) Science December 20, 2023 (Wednesday) Hindi December 21, 2023 (Thursday) Social Science December 22, 2023 (Friday) English December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) Urdu December 27, 2023 (Wednesday) NSQF Subjects - I.T. & ITES, Private Security, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Retail, Apparels Made UPS and Home Furnishing, Agriculture, Plumbring December 28, 2023 (Thursday) Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Tabla Vadan(163), Tabla (164), Computer

Ruk Jana Nahi Class 12 Time Table 2023

Exam Dates Subject December 13, 2023 (Wednesday) Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art December 14, 2023 (Thursday) Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Drawing and Designing, Home Science (168), Book Keeping and Accountancy December 15, 2023 (Friday) Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition & Textile December 18, 2023 (Monday) Mathematics, Political Science December 19, 2023 (Tuesday) Biology December 20, 2023 (Wednesday) Hindi December 21, 2023 (Thursday) English December 22, 2023 (Friday) Geography, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still Life & Designee December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) Informatics Practices December 27, 2023 (Wednesday) Urdu December 28, 2023 (Thursday) Sanskrit December 29, 2023 (Friday) NSQF Subjects December 30, 2023 (Saturday) Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan (163), Tabla(164)

How to download the MPSOS Time Table 2023?

Here are the steps to download MPSOS Time Table 2023:

Visit the official website of MPSOS, i.e., mpsos.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the 'Time Table' option and click on that.

The MPSOS Time Table 2023 will be displayed on your screen in PDF format.

Download the MPSOS 2023 timetable on your device for the future.