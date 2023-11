Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment to HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023 from December 1 onwards. Qualified applicants can apply for the openings on the official site at hpsc.gov.in till December 21.

The preliminary test will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written test is likely going to be held on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Personality Test/Viva-voice is to be conducted later. The recruitment drive plans to fill up a sum of 121 openings.

HPSC HCS 2023: Vacancy • HCS (Ex. Br.): 03 • DSP: 06 • ETO: 08 • TM: 04 • DFSO: 01 • AEO: 12 • DFSC: 02 • ARCS: 01 • AETO: 19 • BDPO: 37 • ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 28. HPSC HCS 2023: Eligibility Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age eased for held reserved category applicants. Educational Qualification: Applicants should have a four-year certification in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognised University as on December 21, 2023.