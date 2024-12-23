CLAT 2025: First admission list delayed after HC orders revision of results

After the Delhi High Court ordered the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to review the merit list, which was first released on December 7, 2024, the first admission list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 has been delayed. Following the identification of errors in Set A of the undergraduate (UG) question paper, the court issued its order.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 allotment list was scheduled to be released on December 26, 2024 by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), which has now been delayed.

CLAT 2025: Delhi High court order on 1st seat allotment list delay

Aditya Singh, the petitioner, contested the authenticity of the answer key when Justice Jyoti Singh pointed out inconsistencies in questions 14 and 100. The court determined that option "C" for question 14 was accurate and ordered that applicants who chose it receive full marks. Question 100 was also ruled to be invalid.

The Consortium responded to the High Court's ruling by announcing that the admission list, which was initially scheduled for distribution on December 26, 2024, would now be delayed.

The Consortium says, “We acknowledge that this development may create some uncertainty, and we assure you that the Consortium is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in the process. Significant updates will be shared through our official channels.”

The petitioner argued that his chances of being admitted to premier law schools had been hampered by the unfairly impacted score caused by the answer key inaccuracies. Justice Singh agreed with this line of argument, highlighting the importance of fairness in this admissions process. As they are still expecting the admission list, the delay has caused uncertainty for the applicants.

All of the Consortium's stakeholders have received assurances that they are seeking advice from top legal experts in order to find a solution and get this matter resolved right away. For updates and other information on this matter, candidates and all parties involved are asked to visit the Consortium's website.

CLAT 2025: What candidates can do?

Candidates are urged to review their updated results as soon as they are released if they were worried about the Set A answer key discrepancies. Since the updated results may impact their prospects of getting into the law school of their choice, it is also advised that all candidates thoroughly read any revisions pertaining to the CLAT 2025 counseling procedure.

The decision by the Delhi High Court to revise the CLAT 2025 results is a crucial step in guaranteeing fairness in the admissions procedure. Candidates are asked to exercise patience and pay attention to official updates as the CNLU works to carry out the court's orders.

CLAT 2025: Important dates (Earlier announcement)

• First allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025: December 26, 2024 (Now delayed)

• Second List: January 10, 2025

• Third List: January 24, 2025

• Fourth List: May 20, 2025

• Final List: May 29, 2025

• Freeze or Float options (Confirmation Fee): December 26, 2024, and January 4, 2025

• Freeze option (university fee payments): June 10, 2025.

CLAT 2025: How to check seat allotment list?

• Go to the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.

• Press on the 'CLAT 2025 counselling first allotment list' link on the homepage.

• Fill in the needed details and submit.

• Review the seat allotment list on the screen.

• Download and print the list for later use.