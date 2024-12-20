Many media reports claimed that the XAT 2025 admit card is likely to be released today, 20 December 2024. However, according to the Indian Express, which quoted officials, XLRI Jamshedpur will not release the admit card today. The date is expected to be released soon.

Candidates who have applied for the XAT 2025 exams will be able to check and download their XAT admit card through the official website, xatonline.in whenever the results are available. The exam is scheduled to take place on 5 January 2025.

The XAT admit card is an important document that students should carry to the exam hall. The admit card will have details that include the candidate details, exam details, reporting time, exam centre details, and other instructions to be followed by students for the exams.

Students are advised to keep their XAT admit card until the XAT 2025 results are announced.

XAT 2025 will take place in a total of 100 plus test centres across the country. The test centres include Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more.

How to check and download the XAT 2025 Admit Card?

The XAT 2025 admit card PDF link will be available on the official website today. Here's how to check and download the XAT 2025 admit card:

Firstly, visit the official website of XAT 2025, xatonline.in

On the home page, check for the XAT admit card link.

Login using the XAT email ID and Password.

Once you enter your details, your XAT 2025 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

You can download the admit card PDF for further reference.

What are the details mentioned on the XAT Admit Card 2025?

The XAT 2025 admit card will include the following details: