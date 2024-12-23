Tech recap 2024: Top five camera-centric smartphones from Oppo, Vivo, Apple

In 2024, smartphone makers enhanced imaging capabilities through innovations in hardware and artificial intelligence-powered software processing. Here are the top five camera-oriented smartphones reviewed this year:

The Vivo X200 Pro features a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a standout 200MP APO telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom. Despite a smaller main camera sensor, it excels in daylight photography and performs well in low light. The 200MP telephoto lens offers advanced features like 20x telephoto macro shots and a 135mm portrait lens mode, making it a highlight of the device.

Video recording capabilities include 8K at 30 fps and 4K at up to 120 fps, with Dolby Vision HDR supported on all cameras. However, transitions between cameras during recording and cinematic video stability need improvement.

Strengths

Excellent daylight photography with vibrant colours

Advanced telephoto capabilities with Zeiss-certified optics

Impressive video options, including 4K Dolby Vision HDR

Weaknesses

Inconsistent camera transitions during video recording

Stability issues in cinematic video modes

Price: Rs 94,999

The Oppo Find X8 Pro excels in imaging, positioning itself as a strong competitor in the premium smartphone segment. Its quad 50MP rear camera setup spans a focal range from 15mm ultra-wide to 135mm periscope telephoto, delivering versatility and impressive results across varied scenarios. The Hasselblad collaboration enhances portrait photography with natural aesthetics.

Video recording supports 4K at 60 fps with Dolby Vision across all sensors, including the front camera. Seamless sensor switching is a useful feature, though noticeable jitter during zoom transitions affects video quality.

Strengths

Versatile quad-camera system with excellent performance

Hasselblad-tuned portrait photography for enhanced realism

4K video recording with Dolby Vision across all sensors

Weaknesses

Jitter during zoom transitions impacts video output

Price: Rs 99,999

The iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a versatile camera setup. The main camera captures 24MP stills with flexible focal lengths (24mm, 28mm, and 35mm), and the 48MP sensor provides optical-quality 2x zoom. While the 2x zoom performs well in most conditions, it struggles under artificial lighting. The ultra-wide camera delivers consistent results with added macro capabilities, and the 5x optical zoom telephoto lens excels in stabilised shots, particularly for video.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max supports 4K at 60 fps with Dolby Vision across all cameras. Features include 120 fps recording with adjustable playback speeds and spatial audio recording with upgraded wind-noise reduction.

Strengths

Versatile camera system with flexible focal lengths and macro capabilities

Exceptional video quality with Dolby Vision and slow-motion options

Spatial audio recording and improved microphone performance

Weaknesses

Inconsistent 2x zoom quality under artificial lighting

Premium pricing compared to competitors

Price: Rs 144,900

The Pixel 9 Pro continues Google’s tradition of computational photography with a triple-camera system excelling in HDR, portrait, and low-light scenarios. Its image processing enhances contrast and colour vibrancy, ideal for social media-ready photos, though aggressive post-processing occasionally sacrifices fine details.

Video performance is solid but hampered by inconsistencies during sensor transitions, including colour shifts and jitters. The ‘Video Boost’ feature mitigates these issues but requires an active internet connection, limiting its utility.

Strengths

Exceptional computational photography for HDR and low-light images

Vibrant, contrast-rich photos ideal for social media

Strong low-light and portrait photography capabilities

Weaknesses

Overprocessing occasionally reduces fine detail in photos

Inconsistent video transitions between sensors

Dependence on internet connectivity for "Video Boost"

Price: Rs 109,999

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a versatile quad-camera system, including a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a new 50MP 5x telephoto lens, with a 12MP front camera. The main sensor excels in delivering detailed, high-contrast images with a broad dynamic range. The ultra-wide sensor offers colour symmetry and doubles as a macro lens, though its low-light performance and macro capabilities fall short compared to competitors using telephoto sensors for close-ups.

The telephoto lenses perform well at 3x and 5x optical zoom, ideal for portraits. However, the shift from a 10x optical zoom in the predecessor to a 5x maximum alters Samsung’s hallmark strength in distant zooming.

Strengths

Versatile quad-camera system with excellent main sensor performance

Ultra-wide sensor with colour symmetry and autofocus for macro shots

3x and 5x telephoto lenses deliver strong portrait capabilities

Weaknesses

Reduced maximum optical zoom from 10x to 5x limits distant zooming

Ultra-wide sensor’s low-light and macro performance could improve

Price: Rs 129,999