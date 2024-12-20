IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2025: Registration begins from January 7

The IAF Agniveervayu 2025 notification has been made public by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The date of the registration starts from January 7, 2025. The announcement states that the application form must be submitted by January 27, 2025, at 11 PM.

Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official website. Interested candidates might review the crucial recruitment information provided below.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

1. To register and submit their applications, candidates can go to agnipathvayu.cdac.in, the official recruitment website.

2. The online portal will guide candidates through the steps, such as paying the application cost and uploading the necessary files.

3. A non-refundable examination fee of Rs. 250 must be paid by candidates. Debit cards, credit cards, or net banking can all be used to make payments online.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Age limit- Candidates must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008, in order to be eligible. Candidates must not be older than 21 at the time of enrolment.

2. Marital Status- Only single people are welcome to apply for the Agniveer position. Additionally, female candidates must agree not to get pregnant during the four year engagement period.

3. Educational Qualification

(A) Science Subjects– Candidates must have passed the Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent exam in English, physics, and mathematics from Central, State, and UT-recognized education boards with at least 50% in English and 50% in aggregate.

(B) Passed from Central, State, and UT-approved Polytechnic institutions with a three-year diploma in engineering (mechanical, electrical, electronics, automobile, computer science, instrumentation technology, or information technology) with 50% marks in overall and 50% in English (or Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the diploma course).

(C) Passed two year vocational course with non-vocational subjects, such as mathematics and physics, from central, state, and UT-recognized education boards with 50% overall and 50% in English (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in the Vocational Course).

(D) For Non-Science Subjects- Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent exams in any stream/subjects from Education Boards by Central, State and UT with at least 50% marks in total and 50% marks in English.

(E) Completed two years of vocational courses from Central, State, and UT-recognized education boards with at least a 50% marks in total and 50 marks in a Vocational Course in English (or Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a Vocational Course topic).

4. Mandatory Medical Standards (Height)

(i) The minimum height required for male candidates is 152 cm.

(ii) The minimum height required for female candidates is 152 cm. A minimum height of 147 cm will be accepted for applicants from Uttarakhand's mountainous or northeastern districts. The minimal height requirement for candidates from Lakshadweep is 150 cm.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Selection process

1. Depending on their selected subjects (science or other), candidates will take an online test.

2. Applicants who clear the written exam must undergo a physical fitness examination.

3. In order to make sure they fulfil the IAF's health requirements, shortlisted candidates will undergo a medical examination.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Exam Fee

When registering for the online exam, candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs 550 + GST. Debit cards, credit cards, or Internet banking via the payment gateway can all be used to make the payment. It is recommended that candidates adhere to the guidelines specified on the payment gateway.