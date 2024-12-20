BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Exam 2024: Re-exam to be held in first week of Jan

The date for candidates assigned to the Patna center to retake the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) has been notified by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The official notice states that the re-examination is scheduled for Sunday, January 4, 2025.

After a full-bench commission meeting on December 19, 2024, this conclusion was taken. The retest follows the cancellation of the BPSC 70th CCE, which was scheduled for December 13, 2024, at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna. Candidates claimed that the question paper seal had been tampered with, leading to accusations of a question paper leak and the cancellation.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Exam 2024: Insights

The BPSC notice said, “It is hereby informed that in the light of the decision taken by the commission, the date of January 4, 2025 (Sunday) is fixed for the re-examination of the cancelled examination of Bapu Examination Complex. Detailed information regarding the said re-examination program will be published soon on the Commission’s website.”

For the BPSC 70th CCE, almost 4.80 lakh aspirants have signed up. The commission has given conducting the re-examination for impacted candidates first priority in order to ensure fairness. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the BPSC's official website for further information and comprehensive guidelines about the re-exam schedule.