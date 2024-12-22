Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Jammu University secures A++ grade in NAAC, LG praises management

Jammu University secures A++ grade in NAAC, LG praises management

The LG also praised the university's reform-driven vision, which highlights its dedication to fostering academic excellence, goal-oriented research, innovation, and holistic development of students

Delhi University, DU
In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor Sinha lauded the university's accomplishment. | File image
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 6:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

University of Jammu has achieved a milestone by securing the coveted A++ grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation, attaining an impressive cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.72 on a four-point scale, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the vice-chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars, and students of the university for this remarkable achievement.

"This is a significant improvement from the last accreditation cycle (Cycle III), where the university secured an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.51. It reflects the institution's dedication to quality sustenance and enhancement," Vice-Chancellor Umesh Rai said, expressing immense pride in the accomplishment.

Attributing the success to the collective efforts of the university community, Rai said, "The A++ grade is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty, officers, staff, scholars, students, and alumni. It embodies our shared vision of transforming the University of Jammu into a global hub for academic and research excellence."  He also highlighted several transformative initiatives, including promoting interdisciplinary research, strengthening academic frameworks, and adopting best practices.

"This recognition by NAAC is not just a milestone but a motivation to further our commitment to quality, innovation, inclusivity, and societal impact," Rai added, emphasising that this achievement marks the beginning of new aspirations for the university to set higher benchmarks in higher education.

In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor Sinha lauded the university's accomplishment.

Also Read

DeVANS to boost Samba beer capacity to 600K HL with Rs 60 crore investment

Govt approves subsidised helicopter service for Jammu-Mendhar route in J-K

UNHCR team meets Rohingya Muslims in Jammu amid immigrants' rights debate

Farooq Abdullah slams Jammu Smart City project, asks to revive Darbar Move

J-K CM Omar Abdullah reaffirms support for revival of industrial sector

"The University of Jammu has achieved the prestigious A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.72 on a four-point scale by NAAC. Heartiest congratulations to the vice-chancellor, faculty, staff, scholars, and students for this outstanding accomplishment. You have made J-K proud," the post said.

The LG also praised the university's reform-driven vision, which highlights its dedication to fostering academic excellence, goal-oriented research, innovation, and holistic development of students.

"My best wishes to all for success in your mission," he said.

The achievement underscores the university's commitment to quality and its aspirations to become a leader in higher education, the LG added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nursery admissions in Delhi private schools end, first list on Jan 17

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Exam 2024: Re-exam to be held in first week of Jan

XAT admit card 2025 to be released today? Here's what officials have to say

IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2025: Registration begins from January 7

CAT 2024: Results announced at official website; check where to download

Topics :JammuJammu and Kashmir governmentNAACLG

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story