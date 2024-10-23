CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2024 exam: When and where to check results?

The results of the Bihar Police Constable written examination may be declared anytime soon. When it is announced, candidates can view it on csbc.bih.nic.in, the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) official website. The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted in 38 districts throughout the state on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28. The exam was taken using pen and paper. The board is expected to publish the written exam answer keys and invite objections prior to the outcomes. The board will also release the written exam's category-specific cut-off scores in addition to the results. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bihar Police Constable result 2024: How to check?

• Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

• Open the Bihar Police tab.

• Reach to the Constable written exam result page.

• If needed, fill in your login details.

• Submit and view your result.

Bihar Police Constable result 2024: Insights

In October last year, the Bihar Constable recruitment exam was rescheduled. The dates of October 1, 7, and 15, 2023, were set. The board announced the cancellation of the October 1 exam (both shifts) in a public notice following the exam. Additionally, it stated that new dates would be given later and postponed the October 7 and October 15 tests until further notice.

Candidates were permitted to enter the exam room for the re-exam starting at 10:30 a.m., which is 1.5 hours prior to the start time. Only once the OMR sheets were sealed were they permitted to leave the exam room.